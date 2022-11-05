The Confusing Sneakers Basically Every Celebrity Owns Are on Mega Sale Right Now

Gone are the days of style rules. Wear multiple prints at once, layer denim on denim, and show off your undergarments. Another rule-breaking phenomenon is the dirty shoe, and we have designer brand Golden Goose to thank.

Sure, it’s confusing and maybe even straight-up controversial, but celebs and shoppers alike are obsessed with the internationally worn styles. Megan Fox has stepped out in a white and gold pair, Mila Kunis loves her smudged yellow kicks, and even J.Lo herself rocks a pink, sparkly option (which are still distressed, BTW). But Golden Goose’s celeb credits don’t end there; Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, and more have all snagged some of its sneakers — and now you can, too, during Rue La La’s Golden Goose sale.

Until Nov. 8, you can shop the baffling shoes for $450 and under. This rarely happens, so if you want in on the fashion frenzy, I recommend you do so sooner than later. Best of all, you won’t have to worry about getting your brand new shoes dirty or ruining them; any additional muck or grime will only add to their appeal.



The Best Golden Goose Sneaker Deals at Rue La La

But I get it. You may still be confused as to why these perplexing shoes even exist. To put it simply, these shabby Golden Goose shoes are what ripped jeans are to the denim world, so you can rest assured that you’re making a statement. Not to mention, the quality of these sneakers are top-notch. Made in Italy with supple leather, a smooth insole, and tough rubber sole, these Golden Goose picks will last you at least a few years.

And it’s only natural that because of the designer shoe’s superior build, they’re going to cost you more than a few bucks. Thankfully, Rue La La’s super rare sale has you covered with a pretty sweet discount. To shop the sale, simply create a free Rue La La account and check out some of our favorite Golden Goose picks below.

