Amazon Has 10,000+ Flattering Ruched Swimsuits, but Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$50 Options the Most

While it may not feel like it just yet, swimsuit season will be here before we know it. Soon, we’ll be swapping lightweight spring jackets for bikinis and cover-ups and spending the day at the beach or by the pool. But in order to enjoy your time in the sun, you’ll want a bathing suit that makes you feel comfortable and stays in place all day long. If you ask me, the most flattering swimsuits — both bikinis and one-pieces — have subtle ruching across the midsection or on the bottoms. Luckily, Amazon has more than 10,000 ruched swimsuits, and we found the 10 best styles for less than $50.

The list of cute and flattering bathing suits includes both one- and two-piece options in a range of styles, colors, and silhouettes. Each swimsuit comes with a host of glowing customer reviews, along with a budget-friendly price tag. Keep scrolling through to check out all 10 of the best ruched swimsuits on Amazon, starting at $27.

Best Amazon Ruched Swimsuits Under $50:

Between its ruffled neckline, ruched midsection, and lace-up back, this Cupshe one-piece swimsuit is full of stylish details. It comes in 22 colors and patterns, including stunning florals and solid shades, and sizes XS through XL. The one-piece has removable pads, so you can customize the level of support in the bust. And according to a reviewer, it’s the “most flattering swimsuit” they’ve ever worn, and it makes them “feel sexy.”

Offering more coverage in both the front and back, this Tempt Me one-piece has a vintage-inspired silhouette, including a sweetheart neckline and ruching on the center of the torso. It comes in a whopping 41 colorways and an impressive size range from XXS through 22-plus. A shopper confirmed the one-piece has “amazing support,” adding that it’s “flattering, sexy, and also somehow modest.”

If you’re more of a bikini person, check out this two-piece set, complete with a tie-front top and ruched, high-waisted bottoms. Available in 24 color combinations and sizes XXS through 22-plus, the bikini top has both an adjustable band and straps, so you can find your most comfortable and supportive fit. Plus, the bottoms hit just above the belly button on most shoppers to provide “coverage without looking frumpy,” according to a reviewer.

To still get the look of a bikini look without as much skin showing, opt for this Cupshe two-piece style that includes a ruffled top and high-waisted bottoms. The top features adjustable spaghetti straps, a bandeau-style bust with removable pads, and a ruffle over it, while the bottoms are extra high-waisted with moderate coverage on the backside. One shopper, who “always wore tankinis or one-pieces,” said they “love this bikini” and “feel so comfortable in it.”

Below, browse through more ruched swimsuits on Amazon, all for less than $50.

