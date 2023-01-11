A Royal Tailor Is Speaking Out About What Really Happened During Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Bridesmaid Dress Disagreement

As if we hadn’t already gotten enough royal drama in the past month to last us all year, a royal tailor is now weighing in on a recently resurfaced argument that allegedly went down between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton back in 2018 — and it’s all thanks to Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare.

In his book, Harry wrote that his sister-in-law texted Markle just days before their 2018 wedding complaining that Princess Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit correctly. The Duke of Sussex also alleged that Middleton insisted Markle have all of the young bridesmaids’ dresses be remade, which is what originally caused the rift between Markle and the now-Princess of Wales.

On Tuesday, Ajay Mirpuri, the tailor behind the alternations who Harry names in Spare, set the record straight. When talking to the Daily Mail, Mirpuri said that while he didn’t personally witness any disagreement between Markle and Middleton ahead of the Sussexes’ big day, he and his team did work right up until the wedding to refit all of the young bridesmaids’ dresses.

“If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that," the luxury tailor told the outlet. "They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting — it's nerve-wracking.”

He continued, “I feel for them all because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that's what they were. All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.”

Mirpuri added that his team worked “tooth and nail” and pulled multiple all-nighters to make the dresses fit, but in the end, it all worked out. “We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids' dresses and how they looked? The answer is no," he said.