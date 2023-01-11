A Royal Tailor Is Speaking Out About What Really Happened During Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Bridesmaid Dress Disagreement

The argument the world just can't get over.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 @ 04:10PM
Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Wimbledon
Photo:

Getty Images

As if we hadn’t already gotten enough royal drama in the past month to last us all year, a royal tailor is now weighing in on a recently resurfaced argument that allegedly went down between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton back in 2018 — and it’s all thanks to Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare.

In his book, Harry wrote that his sister-in-law texted Markle just days before their 2018 wedding complaining that Princess Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit correctly. The Duke of Sussex also alleged that Middleton insisted Markle have all of the young bridesmaids’ dresses be remade, which is what originally caused the rift between Markle and the now-Princess of Wales.

On Tuesday, Ajay Mirpuri, the tailor behind the alternations who Harry names in Spare, set the record straight. When talking to the Daily Mail, Mirpuri said that while he didn’t personally witness any disagreement between Markle and Middleton ahead of the Sussexes’ big day, he and his team did work right up until the wedding to refit all of the young bridesmaids’ dresses.

“If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that," the luxury tailor told the outlet. "They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting — it's nerve-wracking.”

He continued, “I feel for them all because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that's what they were. All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.”

Mirpuri added that his team worked “tooth and nail” and pulled multiple all-nighters to make the dresses fit, but in the end, it all worked out. “We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids' dresses and how they looked? The answer is no," he said.

Related Articles
Prince Harry and Princess Diana Spain Trip 1987
Prince Harry Revealed How He Found Out About His Mother Princess Diana's Death
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2018
Prince Harry Implied That He and Meghan Markle Will Never Give Up Their Royal Titles
Prince Harry, William, Kate, Meghan
Prince Harry Accused William and Kate of "Stereotyping" Meghan
Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Regretted the Outfit She Wore to Meet Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Was "Probably Bigoted" Before Dating Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Wimbeldon 2018
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Prince Harry Prince William
Prince Harry Said Prince William Physically Attacked Him After an Argument Over Meghan Markle
prince harry prince william king charles trade conference
Prince Harry Said He Wants King Charles and Prince William "Back" Ahead of Memoir Release
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Universally Flattering Boot Trend That’s a Multi-Season Staple
Prince William Christmas gift to Kate Middleton church service
Kate Middleton Wore a Reported Christmas Gift From Prince William With an Olive Green Coat Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan
Kate Middleton Christmas Coat
King Charles Gave Kate Middleton a New Title
King Charles
The Royal Family Is Already Being Petty About Prince Harry's Memoir
Kate Middleton Cambridgeshire
Kate Middleton's Green Plaid Trench Coat Ushered In Major Holiday Vibes
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Looks 2021 New York City One World Observatory at One World Observatory
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Expecting an Apology from the Royal Family
Meghan Markle White Coat Prince Harry Holding Hands 2020 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Releasing Another Docu-Series Before the End of the Year