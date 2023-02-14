The Palace Thinks It’s About Time for Princes William and Harry to Make Up

The clock is ticking before King Charles’s coronation on May 6.

February 14, 2023
It's no secret that things have been tense between Princes Harry and William. Even before the release of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, the brothers weren't exactly getting along. And the book has only allegedly made things worse. Now, new reports are stating that the royal siblings' rift is causing some pressure within the palace walls, especially with King Charles III's coronation just around the corner.

“The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” a source told Us Weekly. “With the coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken imminently."

In fact, the higher powers that be are actively trying to coordinate a reunion (and reconciliation) between the two ahead of the Charles's big day. “The Palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never,” the insider continued. “The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”

While there's no guarantee that either party will be ready to cooperate, Harry recently told ITV that he is open to talking it out with his estranged family. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then," he said in the interview. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

But so far, there has been no move on the family's end. “No apology to Meghan has been made by the Palace, which frustrates Harry. Nor has he received a personal apology,” a source told the publication. “He was hoping his family, especially William, would lay their cards on the table and have an open conversation with him, but they haven’t made progress.”

Charles reportedly wants his youngest son back in his life and at the coronation, according to People.

