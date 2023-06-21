The Royal Family Splurged on Prince William’s Birthday Gift and All He Got Was a Bell Concert

The Prince of Wales turned 41 on Wednesday.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 02:11PM
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge introduces new workplace mental health initiatives at Unilever House
Photo:

getty images

It’s officially Prince William’s 41st birthday, and while it appears the royal family spared no expense when celebrating the future king on his big day, it’s hard to imagine that their sizeable splurge was at the top of William’s wish list.

On Wednesday, the royal family marked the Prince of Wales’s birthday by playing a chorus of bells at Westminster Abbey in London. “Wishing HRH The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!” Westminster Abbey wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the chimes. “The Abbey bell ringers are ringing 541 changes of Stedman Caters followed by a course of London Surprise Royal in celebration.”

While the grand gesture used to be common practice when it came time to celebrate senior royal family members, it’s actually become rather rare in recent years due to financial issues related to the pandemic. 

Prior to 2020, the bells would chime on the birthdays of 12 royals: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and their four children, now-King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward; Charles’ wife, now-Queen Consort Camilla; and Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a Christmas Party

getty images

Although the honor was reserved solely for Queen Elizabeth and the now-King Charles in 2022, the chimes have since rung for Charles, William, and Kate (who last received the gesture when celebrating her 41st birthday back in January) in the months following the late queen’s passing. According to Westminster Abbey’s website, the tradition will continue with Camilla’s birthday on July 17.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery at National Portrait Gallery
Kate Middleton's Made Her Tweedy Jacket Summer-Ready With an Easy, Breezy Skirt
Prince William Father's Day Photo
Prince William Celebrated Father's Day With Two Never-Before-Seen Family Portraits
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Prince Louis Was Back Up to His Hilarious Antics at the 2023 Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton 2023 Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Look Had So Many Hidden Messages
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Spotify Has Terminated Its Podcast Deal With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly "Resigned" to Staying in Their "Too Small" House
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Birthday Parade
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Get an Invitation to This Year's Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Workwear Staples in a Surprising Print
Lizzo and Farmacy Green Clean Cleanser
Lizzo's Post-Concert Skincare Routine Includes This $23 Cleanser That Easily Removes Stubborn Stage Makeup
Prince Charles
King Charles Is Reviving a Trooping the Colour Tradition That Hasn't Been Seen Since the '80s
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Have Coronation Duties to Attend To
Emily Ratajkowski Birthday Post
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Leather Micro-Minidress For Her Birthday Celebrations
Prince William The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust's Oak Cancer Centre
Prince William Took up One of Princess Diana’s Passions by Opening a New Cancer Center
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Claims That Tabloids Tried to Steal His DNA to Question His Paternity
Kate middleton takes partÂ in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club
Kate Middleton Gave Sporty Spice While Playing Rugby in Fitted Joggers and the Comfiest Sneakers
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Says That Tabloids Have Always Tried to "Break Up" His Relationships