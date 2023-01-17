The Royal Family Is Reportedly Holding Peace Talks with Prince Harry Before King Charles’ Coronation

The hope is to mend fences.

By
Julia Meehan
Published on January 17, 2023 @ 11:08AM
Prince Harry and Royal Family
Prince Harry and Royal Family to hold "Peace Talks". Photo:

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, which was followed by a secret-spilling memoir Spare and a Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan — let’s just say the tension at Buckingham Palace is ultra-high. Despite the royal family staying silent over the ongoing list of bombshells shared so far in the memoir, royal expert Katie Nicholl says that they are just as shocked as everyone else by Harry's willingness to overshare. 

Although Harry’s explosive memoir targets Prince William specifically, and also King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, and even the Princess of Wales at points, The Sun reports that “the royal family is set to told peace talks with Prince Harry before the king’s coronation,” with the hopes of repairing the current state of the strained family relationships. “Royal sources believe peace talks could take place in the coming months, with Harry flying over from the U.S. to meet King Charles and Prince William,” the outlet reports. “One source believes the relationships are ‘fixable’ but are ‘going to take flexibility on all sides.’ ”

The king’s coronation is three-and-half months away, and coincidentally falls on Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie’s fourth birthday. While it’s set for May 6 at Westminster Abbey, a source speaking to the outlet shared that if they don’t invite them [Prince Harry and his wife Meghan] before the coronation, “it will become such a circus and distraction.”

“It needs Harry over here, in the room with the King and the Prince of Wales and a couple of other family members,” a source tells The Sunday Times. “Both sides need to hold their hands up and admit we didn’t get everything right, and we got a lot wrong.”

While promoting the upcoming release of Spare with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, Harry said, it's the royal family's responsibility for reconciliation and that he's unsure if he'll attend the coronation. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry said. “But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Senior members of the royal family reportedly do not want Harry in attendance as they fear the event could end up “in the paperback.”

“There have been discussions among the family, including [Prince] Edward and [Princess] Anne,” a source told the outlet. “They do not want private conversations at the coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare.” 

