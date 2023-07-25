The Royal Family Reportedly Doesn't "Want Another Kid Writing a Book"

Blame Spare for putting a stop to royal memoirs.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on July 25, 2023 @ 12:01PM
The Princess Royal, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour
Photo:

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

As the royal family continues to deal with the aftermath of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, sources say that the Firm is doing everything in its power (and it would seem like they've got plenty of power) to keep other royals from penning tell-all books. Royal biographer Christopher Andersen explains that the very last thing senior members of the royal family want is “another kid writing a book."

"They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure,” Andersen, who wrote The King: The Life of King Charles III, told Us Weekly. He notes that everyone is aligned on the importance of keeping George, Charlotte, and Louis in each others' good graces so that they can all support each other when George eventually takes the throne.

“He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden,” Andersen added, but he explained that Kate Middleton and Prince William are also well aware that their kids will want to have their own lives and identities.

"By the same token, they don’t want to feel sidelined," Anderson said of George and Charlotte. "They don’t want to feel invisible in his shadow."

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare,” Andersen said. “Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that.” He adds that it's clear the Cambridge kids' relationship "is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family" — a not-so-subtle dig at the continued tension between Harry and William.

Angela Levin, another famed royal biographer, echoed Andersen's statements, saying that she sees efforts from the royal family to ensure that Kate and William's children don't feel the same way that Harry did.

“Kate and William are there to help [George],” Levin told OK. “But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence.”

