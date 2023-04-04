The Royal Family Is Reportedly Concerned That Prince Harry and Meghan Could "Overshadow" King Charles at His Coronation

But the king does want them there.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018.
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 03:27PM
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Photo:

Getty Images

There's still no official word on whether or not Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will make the trip across the pond to attend King Charles's coronation next month, but there are plenty of rumors about the whole situation already making headlines. The latest? It's Charles's struggle with wanting his son and grandchildren (and, presumably, Meghan) at the big event, but not wanting the family drama to take over the news cycle and not (presumably) how sparkly and regal he'll look when he takes the throne.

A source close to the royals told Entertainment Tonight that the press will undoubtedly shine a huge spotlight on Meghan and Harry in the wake of Spare and their Netflix docu-series. That's not what Charles or the other members of the family want and they're hoping to mitigate that someway, somehow. 

"The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend," the source said. "No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focused on Harry and Meghan and past family squabbles."

Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Getty Images

"The fear is — if they do come — more private matters could be made public, so efforts are being made to prevent that," the source continued.

Last month, ET reported that invites went out to Harry and Meghan via email. At the time, sources noted that Charles "very much wants Prince Harry and his grandchildren at his coronation."

"The duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," Harry and Meghan's rep shared at the time.

