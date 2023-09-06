See the Entire Rowing Blazers x Target Lookbook

Including everything from the label's signature rugby shirts to a chess set.

By
Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal headshot
Lindy Segal
Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 @ 06:35AM
Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook
Target.

Neither Rowing Blazers nor Target is new to the collaboration game. Target's previous designer collections — with the likes of Christopher John Rogers, Missoni, Lilly Pulitzer, and more — consistently sell out. And Rowing Blazers has teamed up with names like Hunter, '47, and even Winnie the Pooh. But now, the two brands are combining their powers for a collection sure to satisfy fans of both.

The pinnacle of preppy staples, Rowing Blazers is known for crisp, colorful rugby shirts, throwback-inspired sweaters, and other sporty clothes and accessories. And for the brand's Target collection, there's all that and more.

"I wanted to lean into the collegiate aesthetic, and I wanted to do the things that we're known for the best. So rugby shirts, blazers, knitwear, outerwear. And of course, the bright, bright colors and unexpected color hits that we're known for," Jack Carlson, founder and designer of Rowing Blazers tells InStyle. "I didn't want to play it safe, because it's Target and because it's reaching so many people. I also didn't want to make it this super niche thing. I wanted it to really be the quintessential Rowing Blazers."

Of course, there are striped and patterned rugby shirts for the whole family — including your pup. "I never thought I'd be designing rugby shirts for dogs," admits Carlson.

The brand's sporty, academic DNA comes through in the assortment, which also features a chess set, football, and Ping-Pong table — which the designer says has been a longtime dream. "In our first store and all of our pop-ups, we've had a Ping-Pong table," explains Carlson. "I was like, 'I can put stickers on it or draw something on it,' but that's different from designing your own Ping-Pong table. And I think it's just so cool how it's come out."

Whether you're looking to update your fall wardrobe, your pet accessory collection, or your home, there's something to covet from the upcoming collab. Ahead, see the entire Rowing Blazers x Target lookbook in advance of the collection's drop on Sept. 23.

1

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

2

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

3

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

4

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

5

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

6

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

7

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

8

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

9

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

10

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

11

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

12

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

13

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

14

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

15

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

16

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

17

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

18

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

19

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

20

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook
Target.

21

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

22

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

23

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

24

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook
Target.

25

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook
Target.

26

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook
Target.

27

Target x Rowing Blazers Lookbook

Target

Rowing Blazers x Target starts at, with most items under $30; apparel items will range in sizes from XXS-5X. The collection will be available on Target.com and in select stores beginning Saturday, Sept. 23.

Related Articles
Stylist fall fashion trends
7 Fall Fashion Trends You're About to See Everywhere, According to 2 Stylists
Kim Kardashian Crystal Bra Top BeyoncÃ© Renaissance Birthday Show
Kim Kardashian Wore a Bra Top Made Entirely of Swarovski Crystals to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert
Sofia Richie wearing David Yurman jewelry
Sofia Richie Grainge Shares Her Go-To Outfit Formula and Ultimate Fashion Icon
I Found Blazers, Jackets, and Cashmere Sweaters for Up to $649 Off at This Secret Labor Day Sale
I Found Blazers, Jackets, and Cashmere Sweaters for Up to $649 Off at This Secret Labor Day Sale
Two different types of dresses are seen outside Haute Couture Fashion Week.
15 Essential Types of Dresses That Never Go Out of Style
Target Fashion Sale
10 Fall Fashion Essentials to Shop From Target’s Labor Day Sale — Starting at $31
Editors' Picks: What to Wear to the Beyonce Concert
We Combed the Internet for Renaissance-Worthy Silver Fashion, So You Don't Have To
Nordstrom Jeans
Nordstrom Slashed Prices Up to 65% on 33,000+ Fall Fashion Items for Labor Day
Beyonce wears a silver bodysuit at the Renaissance Tour
The Bigger, Cosmic Meaning Behind Wearing Silver to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour
Target JLo blazer roundup Bonus
Jennifer Lopez Is Already Wearing the Fall Wardrobe Staple That’s Perfect for Layering
Pamela Anderson for Pandora
Pamela Anderson and Precious Lee Star in Pandora's 'Diamonds for All' Campaign
The Laidback Essentials Brand Jennifer Garner Wears Put All of Its Fall Clothes on Sale for Labor Day
The Laidback Essentials Brand Jennifer Garner Wears Put All of Its Fall Clothes on Sale for Labor Day
Carrie Bradshaw in Oscar de la Renta party dress
5 Fashion Details You Might Have Missed From the Finale of 'And Just Like That...'
A woman in a coat enjoys a coffee in Paris
17 Fall Brunch Outfits for All Your Weekend Pancake Dates
Madewell Fall Outfits
I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and I’m Buying These 10 New Fall Arrivals
A woman wears a polo for the US Open
19 U.S. Open Outfit Ideas to Keep You Cool Court Side