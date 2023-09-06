Neither Rowing Blazers nor Target is new to the collaboration game. Target's previous designer collections — with the likes of Christopher John Rogers, Missoni, Lilly Pulitzer, and more — consistently sell out. And Rowing Blazers has teamed up with names like Hunter, '47, and even Winnie the Pooh. But now, the two brands are combining their powers for a collection sure to satisfy fans of both.

The pinnacle of preppy staples, Rowing Blazers is known for crisp, colorful rugby shirts, throwback-inspired sweaters, and other sporty clothes and accessories. And for the brand's Target collection, there's all that and more.

"I wanted to lean into the collegiate aesthetic, and I wanted to do the things that we're known for the best. So rugby shirts, blazers, knitwear, outerwear. And of course, the bright, bright colors and unexpected color hits that we're known for," Jack Carlson, founder and designer of Rowing Blazers tells InStyle. "I didn't want to play it safe, because it's Target and because it's reaching so many people. I also didn't want to make it this super niche thing. I wanted it to really be the quintessential Rowing Blazers."

Of course, there are striped and patterned rugby shirts for the whole family — including your pup. "I never thought I'd be designing rugby shirts for dogs," admits Carlson.

The brand's sporty, academic DNA comes through in the assortment, which also features a chess set, football, and Ping-Pong table — which the designer says has been a longtime dream. "In our first store and all of our pop-ups, we've had a Ping-Pong table," explains Carlson. "I was like, 'I can put stickers on it or draw something on it,' but that's different from designing your own Ping-Pong table. And I think it's just so cool how it's come out."

Whether you're looking to update your fall wardrobe, your pet accessory collection, or your home, there's something to covet from the upcoming collab. Ahead, see the entire Rowing Blazers x Target lookbook in advance of the collection's drop on Sept. 23.