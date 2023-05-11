Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out

It's washable, breathable, and super stylish.

Published on May 11, 2023

The Brand Behind the Comfy Flats Meghan Markle Always Used to Wear Launched Its First Sandal
Meghan Markle is in her influencer era — well, at least for me. Since stepping out in a pair of pointed toe mules this season, I’ve added a similar style to my wardrobe, and when it was announced that a designer brand she repeatedly wears would be partnering with Dr. Scholl’s, I added the drop to my calendar. And just last week, one of the shoe brands the Duchess has practically lived in since 2018 dropped a summer-ready sandal that’s already selling out.

While Rothy’s pointed-toe flats have been a staple in Markle’s wardrobe for almost as long as the brand has been around, she’s not the only celebrity to wear its ultra-comfy shoes. Emily Ratajkowski donned a pair of its classic white sneakers while Lily Collins has repeatedly worn the brand’s Mary Janes, a soft, flexible take on this season’s top-trending style. Now, the brand has expanded its shopper- and celebrity-loved lineup with The Weekend Slide, a (washable!) sandal that features everything Rothy’s is loved for, bundled in a summer-ready style.

Rothys The Weekend Slide

Rothys

Shop now: $139; rothys.com 

The Weekend Slide launched earlier this month in three shades, a creamy Oat, classic black, and Garden green, though only two are available now since Oat has already sold out. The sandal features two crossing straps knitted out of hemp fibers, a breathable, flexible material. The rubber footbed is contoured, providing both comfort and stability with every step, and the thick outsole features grooves that provide traction (something that, IMO, a lot of sandals are missing).

Rothys The Weekend Slide

Rothys

Shop now: $139; rothys.com 

While comfort and style are always important in a summer sandal, Rothy’s offers something with the Weekend Slide few else do: machine-washability. I have my fair share of shoes that sit in my closet because I can’t bear to see them get dirty — it’s the equivalent of having had a collectors Barbie as a kid that you wanted nothing more than to play with, but weren’t allowed to. TL;DR: What’s the point of having something you can’t use? Rothy’s, understanding that wear shows on shoes no matter how careful you might be, crafted its line to be durable and washer safe. After a day at the beach or walking around the city, you can treat these sandals like you would everything else you're wearing by popping them in the washing machine for a like-new appearance. 

Given that one color is already out of stock, we have a feeling that the rest might soon follow suit. Grab Rothy’s just-launched sandals before they officially disappear.

