Like the perfect white tee or that classic black leather jacket that fits just right, lace-up sneakers never go out of style. In my closet you will find a collection of all the timeless, old-school kicks, from the Adidas Stan Smiths to Keds to Converse. And, following in the (ultra-chic) footsteps of stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kristen Bell, and Lily Collins, I recently added Rothy’s washable sneakers to the mix. 

I first noticed the understated, effortlessly cool sneakers when EmRata rocked them in New York City in August. The sneaker queen paired them with dark, a black crop top and low slung dark jeans, which pooled up over her slouchy white athletic socks. After doing a little research, I discovered she wasn’t the only celebrity who’s been rocking Rothy’s sustainable shoes; the brand has an A-list following, which includes the likes of Meghan Markle (who has worn its flats on repeat since 2018), Emma Roberts, and Gwyneth Paltrow. 

Available in whole and half sizes up to size 13, Rothy’s Lace-Up Sneakers come in five shades, including white, black, light gray, beige, and a fun leopard print. While the sneakers are a much cooler version of the Keds you lived in as a kid, the addition of two deep navy stripes down the back add an extra tenniscore edge. (If the stripes aren’t your thing, Rothy’s launched a modified version of the lace-up sneaker, the RS02 Sneaker, which comes in bone, pink, wheat, and navy.)

What really makes them unique is that, like all Rothy’s products, they’re knit out of recycled plastic bottles — 18 of them for this particular pair, according to the brand. They also boast a cushy, contoured footbed, ample ankle support, and adjustable laces. And, don’t worry about getting them dirty, since the shoes are machine-washable — just use cold water on a delicate cycle and air dry them afterwards.

Plenty of shoppers love them, too, calling them “extraordinarily comfortable,” stylish, and even “dainty.” “These are just the most comfy sneakers on Earth. Prepare to have all your other sneakers ruined for you, forever. You won't be able to wear anything else!” wrote one reviewer, while another added that there is “zero break-in time.” 

Add Rothy’s comfy, celeb-approved Lace-Up Sneakers sneakers to your closet for $169, here.

