Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is not only a supermodel and mother of two. She’s is also the founder of Rose Inc: a clean-beauty brand that prides itself on its duality of incorporating skincare into makeup. Rose Inc was founded in 2018, and since then, Huntington-Whiteley has used her experience as a model to anticipate and execute “what the modern individual wants in terms of cosmetics, formula and performance,” according to the brand’s website.

Rose Inc’s innovative products are perfect for a natural glam look that lasts all day. The makeup is packed with built-in skincare ingredients that treat your skin while you wear it. I personally love that Rose Inc provides coverage and skincare benefits simultaneously, especially for the dry winter months — my skin needs all the hydration and glow it can get.

From blushes to makeup remover, every product from Rose Inc is vegan, cruelty-free, sustainable, and not to mention, gives you a gorgeous finish. You can grab any of the products (excluding sets) for 25 percent off during the sitewide sale which is taking place until September 27. Here are a few of my favorite picks.



Cream Blush Refillable Lip and Cheek Color

Rose Inc’s Cream Blush comes in 12 shades. At first glance, it looks like an ordinary powder blush, but once met with an applicator (or your fingers), it turns into a creamy consistency, perfect for a glowy cheek. The multitasking product is filled with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, squalane and vitamin E that nourishes and hydrates your skin, all while giving you radiant glow.

It also doubles as a lip tint; one customer says they enjoy applying it to their lips for a “monochromatic look” of the cheeks and lips.



Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter

The Solar Radiance Highlighter is packaged in the same sleek and sustainable pot as the blush, which is also refillable. It comes in five different colors that blend naturally into your skin. I also love using this product on my eyelids. It provides a subtle shimmer that brightens my eyes.

Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum

Sometimes less is more, which is why the Luminous Tinted Serum is a great option for a lightweight, natural-glam moment. It comes in 14 shades and has skin-enhancing ingredients including peptides, hyaluronic acid and squalane.

This serum allows me to condense my morning routine, and with all of its hydrating properties, this makeup also truly serves as skincare.

The product’s pigment is supplied through microencapsulated beads. Use one pump on the back of your hand, and blend it out with a brush for a beautiful, light coverage. The formula accentuates the skin’s natural beauty, giving you a glow from within.



Micellar Makeup Remover

This Micellar Makeup Remover is an environmentally friendly alternative to makeup wipes. The product takes off makeup, dissolves pollution, and has many skincare benefits. It contains rice ferment to absorb excess oil and is filled with ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier.

It’s a gel cream consistency that massages easily into the skin. Customers cleanse with the product and “let those wonderful skincare ingredients soak in while it breaks down any dirt.” Wipe off any excess product with a cotton round or towel and continue your skincare routine.

If you want products that provide coverage while plumping, treating and moisturizing your skin, look no further than Rose Inc. Take advantage of its 25 percent off sitewide sale and stock up on skincare-infused makeup.