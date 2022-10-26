Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Beauty Brand Has Everything You Need for Holiday Gifting, Starting at $20

From lip trios to skincare sets.

By Sarah Byron
Published on October 26, 2022 @ 04:00PM

Clean beauty brand Rose Inc just dropped its holiday skincare and makeup sets, and prices start at $20.. Founded by supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the brand’s most popular products, including the blurring concealer and refillable cream blushes, are available in sets — and they’re on sale now.

Among them are travel-sized sets for skincare, lipsticks, and even a makeup brush set that comes with an exclusive Rose Inc case. Here are our favorite on-sale Rose Inc sets that make great holiday gifts or even a treat for yourself.

Must-Have Makeup Set

Shop now: $68 (Originally $86); roseinc.com

The Must-Have Makeup Set includes three staple products: a cream blush, satin lipstick, and serum-infused mascara. We love that you can choose your shade of blush and satin lip color to customize this set, making it even more of a must-have this holiday season. The cream blush melts seamlessly into your skin for a smooth finish. It’s buildable and long-lasting (up to 24 hours), and can be used on the lips and cheeks.The satin lipstick is weightless, hydrating, plumping, and transfer-resistant. To finish your quick glam, the mascara has a squalane-infused formula for a defined lash lift.

Illuminated Eye Set

Shop now: $88 (Originally $111); roseinc.com

This Illuminated Eye Set offers the full eye experience, from skincare to makeup, and it’s on sale for under $100. Inclusive of four travel- and full-size products, this set consists of the aforementioned serum mascara, brow gel, eyeshadow duo, and brightening eye cream, which you can use to prep your undereyes by using it as a makeup primer and moisturizer — key for chilly weather. Then, build up your eye makeup look with the brow gel, eyeshadow, and mascara.

Holiday Color Favorites

Shop now: $56 (Originally $93); roseinc.com

Rose Inc’s Holiday Color Favorites Set gathers the brand’s best-selling makeup, plus a mini makeup mirror and pouch for easy on-the-go touch-ups. Included in this set is the satin lipstick (you can choose your favorite color), serum mascara, and hydrating concealer, which offers a buildable, medium coverage and a blurring effect that’s ideal for dull skin and dark circles.

Evening Skincare Set

Rose Inc

Shop now: $74 (Originally $93); roseinc.com

Lastly, this Evening Skincare Set has four Rose Inc products to add to your nighttime skincare routine: a micellar makeup remover, clarifying toner, brightening serum, and hydrating moisturizer. After removing your holiday glam with the micellar makeup remover, apply the detoxifying and exfoliating toner before giving your complexion some radiance with the brightening serum. Finish with the calm and cooling moisturizer that contains microencapsulated beads for a burst of hydration. We love that this skincare set is ideal for all skin types from acne-prone to sensitive.

With all kinds of skincare and makeup sets, you’ll find great gifts for the holiday season.  Whether you choose the Must- Have Makeup Set, Illuminated Eye Set, Holiday Color Favorites Set, or the Evening Skincare Set, don’t miss out on this sale with prices starting at $20.

