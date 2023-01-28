Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023

Here’s where to shop the spring-inspired trend.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 28, 2023 @ 05:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023
Photo:

Instagram @mollydickinson/ Getty Images

While watching the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month, I felt like I had been transported back in time and placed into the New York of Sex and the City season three, where Carrie iconically (and sometimes, questionably) added a rosette pin to all of her outfits. That night, more celebrities left with the floral detail than the award, rocked by everyone from Jenny Slate to Emma D’Arcy to Eddie Redmayne. And while it might have surprised me to see so many celebrities donning the same detail, it’s far from new; Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney have already added the spring touch to their winter wardrobe.

I’m not sure if this is a “manifestation” thing — like if I wear spring, it will become spring — or just the latest ode to ’90s trends, but, regardless, I’m sold. Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but in the winter, they’re the unexpected touch my sometimes-bleak wardrobe needs. And if your wintery collection could also use a sunnier touch, I found some rosette-detailed fashion pieces you can buy today, including dresses, tops, and accessories.

Reformation subtly adheres to one of 2023’s hottest trends with its Angelena dress, which features a small, white rosette at the bottom of the dress’ V-neck. This simple, elegant style is made of a soft, environmentally-friendly knit material and features stylish cap sleeves. Until spring, I’ll be pairing this with my favorite oversized blazer, chunky loafers and my Bella Hadid-inspired crew socks.

Angelena Knit Dress

Reformation

Shop now: $168; thereformation.com

I’ll be honest, I didn’t think balletcore would last. But yet, here we are in 2023 and my TikTok feed is still trying to convince me to buy Miu Miu’s ballet flats. Given that my card would get declined if I attempted that purchase, I’m opting for this pointed-toe pair from Zara that features a sleek metal flower embellishment instead. As a gold jewelry person, I can’t wait to tie the metal details into my look from head to (literal) toes.

METAL FLOWER SUEDE BALLET FLATS

Zara

Shop now: $100; zara.com 

This top from For Love and Lemons’ just-launched spring collection is basically everything I need for Valentine’s Day. Pairing the central flower with a vibrant pink, peplum hem and puff sleeves makes this top uber-romantic, even when worn with a simple pair of oversized jeans. It’s playful, it’s feminine, and it’s what I’ll be wearing on February 14.

Judith Crop Blouse

For Love & Lemons

Shop now: $169; forloveandlemons.com

If you’re feeling a little less committed to the trend, try this choker from Free People. You could wear it as intended, bringing the floral detail to your neck à la Jennifer Lopez, or you could tie it around your waist as a belt — or even just around the strap of your purse. It’s a great way to still try out the trend in a less obvious manner.

Melody Velvet Choker

Free People

Shop now: $38; freepeople.com

Rosettes are already proving to be one of 2023’s trending style details, and you can add it to your wardrobe starting at just $13.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Eberjey Underwear Review
I Replaced My Entire Underwear Drawer With These Flattering, High-Quality Pairs From an Oprah-Favorite Brand
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
Kate Middleton Bodysuit Blouse
Kate Middleton’s Brilliant Style Hack Solves This One Annoying Wardrobe Mishap
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put Her Own Spin on the No Pants Trend
LOTD 1/27: Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Basically Wore Lingerie Under a Foolproof Staple Coat
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event
Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s Business Meets Barbiecore ‘Fit Featured a Winter Outerwear Staple She Wears on Repeat
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Just Reinvented How to Wear a Blazer in the Most Universally Flattering Way
NEWS: Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in a Leather Jacket During Date Night With Justin
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in Two Leather Jackets During Date Night With Justin
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Zoe Saldana MGemi Flats
Zoe Saldaña Is Already Wearing the Shoe Trend That’ll Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
Hailey Bieber Asics
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Dad Sneakers That Shoppers Say Are Comfy Enough to Walk in "All Day"
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Went Pantless in the Coolest Shoe Trend of Winter 2023
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Cut Her Hair Into a Choppy Chin-Grazing Bob
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Oprah
Oprah’s Peak Cozy Outfit Includes the One Shoe Trend That’s a No-Brainer for Winter
Hailey Bieber Drew Sweatshirt No Pants
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Brought Back the Color-Blocking Trend in the Glitziest Gown