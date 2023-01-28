Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Hailey Bieber Has Revived This Surprising Style Detail for 2023

While watching the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month, I felt like I had been transported back in time and placed into the New York of Sex and the City season three, where Carrie iconically (and sometimes, questionably) added a rosette pin to all of her outfits. That night, more celebrities left with the floral detail than the award, rocked by everyone from Jenny Slate to Emma D’Arcy to Eddie Redmayne. And while it might have surprised me to see so many celebrities donning the same detail, it’s far from new; Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney have already added the spring touch to their winter wardrobe.

I’m not sure if this is a “manifestation” thing — like if I wear spring, it will become spring — or just the latest ode to ’90s trends, but, regardless, I’m sold. Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but in the winter, they’re the unexpected touch my sometimes-bleak wardrobe needs. And if your wintery collection could also use a sunnier touch, I found some rosette-detailed fashion pieces you can buy today, including dresses, tops, and accessories.

Reformation subtly adheres to one of 2023’s hottest trends with its Angelena dress, which features a small, white rosette at the bottom of the dress’ V-neck. This simple, elegant style is made of a soft, environmentally-friendly knit material and features stylish cap sleeves. Until spring, I’ll be pairing this with my favorite oversized blazer, chunky loafers and my Bella Hadid-inspired crew socks.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t think balletcore would last. But yet, here we are in 2023 and my TikTok feed is still trying to convince me to buy Miu Miu’s ballet flats. Given that my card would get declined if I attempted that purchase, I’m opting for this pointed-toe pair from Zara that features a sleek metal flower embellishment instead. As a gold jewelry person, I can’t wait to tie the metal details into my look from head to (literal) toes.

This top from For Love and Lemons’ just-launched spring collection is basically everything I need for Valentine’s Day. Pairing the central flower with a vibrant pink, peplum hem and puff sleeves makes this top uber-romantic, even when worn with a simple pair of oversized jeans. It’s playful, it’s feminine, and it’s what I’ll be wearing on February 14.

If you’re feeling a little less committed to the trend, try this choker from Free People. You could wear it as intended, bringing the floral detail to your neck à la Jennifer Lopez, or you could tie it around your waist as a belt — or even just around the strap of your purse. It’s a great way to still try out the trend in a less obvious manner.

Rosettes are already proving to be one of 2023’s trending style details, and you can add it to your wardrobe starting at just $13.

