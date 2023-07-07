This Under-$40 Tool Is My Secret to a Smooth, Irritation-Free Shave on Wet or Dry Skin

As a shopping writer, I’m always on the hunt for beauty tools that’ll improve my life in more ways than one, specifically when it comes to a task that I don’t enjoy at all, like shaving. Particularly in the summer, I notice that those “oops, I missed a spot” moments tend to happen more often than I’d like them to, and I don’t have the time to hop back in the shower to fix my shaving mishaps.

When I had the opportunity to try RoseSkinCo.’s 4D Shaver, I was immediately intrigued that it was suitable to use on dry skin — a benefit that helps me since I’m often in a rush and can’t hop back in the shower. The thought of never having to do a quick shave session with lotion while hovering over my sink was an exciting possibility. I thought back to moments when I had to quickly shave my bikini line before tossing on a swimsuit or cleaning up a patch of hair I missed on my calf after exiting the shower. And right now, you can get 20 percent off your entire purchase at RoseSkinCo, with our exclusive code DDM20.

RosieSkinCo.

When I used a normal razor in the past, I ended up with missed spots, cuts, and painful razor burns. I first tested the 4D shaver on my dry arms — since I prefer them hair-free. I shaved one arm in a matter of minutes without lotion or cream, and it caused zero irritation, tugging, pulling, or discomfort. I’ve since used it on my legs with the same impressive results.

The five rotating shaver heads snatched up every last hair and kept it contained behind the blades, leaving my arms buttery smooth. To clean out the collected hair, the blades can be popped up to easily remove the hair with the convenient brush that comes with the device. The shaver also features a pop-out precision trimmer for any longer hairs I miss, but I have yet to use it since the blades have worked effortlessly on their own.

On one single charge, the battery lasts a month which is key for someone like me who can forget to charge my devices. You can also use it in the shower, but shoppers praise the device for its positive results on dry skin. One 70-year-old reviewer said it’s “better than using a razor” and “makes life easier.” Another shopper said it’s quick to use, doesn’t cause razor burn, and mentioned that the “blades are very easy to clean.”

After loving the results on my arms and legs, I’m excited to test the shaver on my bikini line and underarms, especially when I need a quick cleanup but don’t want to hop in the shower just to shave. The blades also last longer than regular razors since they only need to be swapped out every six months. You can snag replacements on RoseSkinCo.’s website, too. My past razors needed the blades replaced every few weeks and quickly rusted after a few uses in the shower.

RosieSkinCo.

If you’re ready to kiss your basic razor goodbye, then be sure to snag the 4D Shaver by RoseSkinCo. for a painless way to remove hair in or out of the shower. And don’t forget to use our exclusive code DDM20 for 20 percent off your entire order.

