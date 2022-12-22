An InStyle Editor Swears by This Tinted Serum’s Lightweight Coverage and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time

It’s the secret to supermodel skin in a bottle.

Published on December 22, 2022

Rose Inc. beauty
Photo:

Rose Inc.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows a thing or two about beauty, and it shows. Not your typical celebrity makeup line, Rose Inc. feels like an extension of the supermodel herself, with its breezy, undone aesthetic and powerful formulas that produce flawless, glass-like skin. One notable example, the two-in-one Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum, has impressed even the most discerning beauty buffs — and it’s on sale for 25 percent off right now. 

Rose Inc Skin Enhancing Luminous Tinted Serum

Rose Inc

Shop now: $37 (Originally $49); roseinc.com

Not quite foundation, not quite serum, the formula straddles the two, imparting features of both. Its sheer coverage is available in 14 versatile shades, and the formula imparts a luminous, lightweight tint — just enough to nail the TikTok-famous “clean girl aesthetic,” or a believable “no makeup” look. It’s the closest thing to supermodel skin in a bottle.

In addition to instant skin-enhancement, the tint delivers long term skincare-level benefits, similar to those you’d get from a traditional serum. Squalane, hyaluronic acid, and peptides each play a role in softening, hydrating, and firming the skin, respectively. According to one shopper, “It truly feels like skincare,” and the tinted serum is even InStyle-approved. Beauty writer Tamim Alnuweiri calls this her favorite lightweight formula (and she’s tried a lot). “The squalane-packed formula is so light and refreshing that it feels like I'm splashing my face with water,” she said. The formula is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and ideal for virtually anyone, including those with mature skin

It’s a time-saver, too, thanks to the product’s two-in-one functionality, which can meld your makeup and skincare steps into one (just don’t forget SPF!). Another note on time: The Rose Inc. sale is ongoing for a super limited time, so snag the supermodel- and beauty editor-approved Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum while it’s 25 percent off.

