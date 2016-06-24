Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Son Is Already Quite the Little Swimmer

It looks like Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have an active little guy on their hands! The proud dad took to Instagram today to share a photo of him and his son, and it's making our hearts melt.

In the 'gram, the Vinyl star holds the couple's 4-month-old baby as they take a dip in the pool together. And it seems like his actress mom was there for the sweet occasion as well—Cannavale credited her as the photographer in the image's caption. "The Real. Shot by @maryrosebyrne," he wrote alongside the cute father-son picture.

The Real. Shot by @maryrosebyrne A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Jun 23, 2016 at 3:09pm PDT

But this isn't the first time the dad has shared a cute photo of his tiny guy. Earlier this week he posted a snap of Rocco "MMA fighting" a teddy bear, and back in April he showed off his love of the New York Jets football team in a picture of the newborn wearing a mini jersey.

Here's to many more cute photos of Rocco.