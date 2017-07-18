Get Rose Byrne's Desert-Inspired Look From Our August Issue

Burberry cashmere sweater and cotton shirtdress. Celine Daoust diamond, tourmaline, and 14kt gold earring. Marco Bicego diamond and 18kt gold ring. Photographed by Phil Poynter.

In our August issue, stunner Rose Bryne shows us how to wear modern neutrals in five easy steps. Some takeaways? Go for a crisp fabric mixed with texture, such as a cotton shirt dress with a light cashmere layering piece. Playing with proportion is also a quick way to elevate a look that doesn't rely on bright hues to stand out.

To add a touch of desert style, step into a textured sandal in raffia or suede. And, don't forget a softly glimmering gold accessory.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week Fall Winter 2017 Shows

Read on to shop the vacation-ready style.