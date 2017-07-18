Get Rose Byrne's Desert-Inspired Look From Our August Issue

Burberry cashmere sweater and cotton shirtdress. Celine Daoust diamond, tourmaline, and 14kt gold earring. Marco Bicego diamond and 18kt gold ring. Photographed by Phil Poynter.
ALI PEW
Jul 17, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

In our August issue, stunner Rose Bryne shows us how to wear modern neutrals in five easy steps. Some takeaways? Go for a crisp fabric mixed with texture, such as a cotton shirt dress with a light cashmere layering piece. Playing with proportion is also a quick way to elevate a look that doesn't rely on bright hues to stand out. 

To add a touch of desert style, step into a textured sandal in raffia or suede. And, don't forget a softly glimmering gold accessory. 

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week Fall Winter 2017 Shows

Read on to shop the vacation-ready style. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Yak and wool-blend tank

Lanvin available at Net-A-Porter $610 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Oaxacan Kiva Earrings

available at Need Supply Co. $220 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Tama raffia sandals

available at Matches Fashion $291 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Laced Shirt Dress

Alexander Wang available at Avenue 32 $306 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Dorthy Necklace

Shashi available at Shop Bop $55 SHOP NOW

