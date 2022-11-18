Rosalia's Latin Grammys Beauty Look Is a Lesson In Fierce Glam

Rosalía is known for having many talents, but her creative interpretation and modernization of classic Hispanic and Latinx music is what launched her into superstardom — and cemented her status as a music icon. Apart from that, she's always brings it with her style game.

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were no exception — but we'll get to that in a moment.

Rosalía was nominated for eight prizes on Thursday night, of which she took home four, including the most prestigious award of the night: Album of the Year for her genre-bending third album “Motomami." She also performed several of her hit songs, including "Despechá" and confirmed her relationship with Latin pop sensation Rauw Alejandro. And she did it all while sporting a show-stopping, fierce beauty look.

The standout features were her bold brows and her unforgettable vinyl, fire hydrant red lip.

"I created a look that drew attention to the lips by applying a beautiful pop of red to complement her delicate, embellished outfit," says celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada of Rosalía's glam. "I also wanted her skin to be fresh and radiant!”

Tejada prepped the singer's complexion by layering Lancôme's Advanced Génifique Face Serum and Absolue The Serum to hydrate and plump the skin. She followed up with the line's Soft Cream Moisturizer.

For makeup, she blended the Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation into the skin to create an even, flawless base, then patted in Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer under Rosalía's eyes and along her T-zone to "brighten the face and add dimension." To create a natural flush, Tejada buffed Lancôme's Blush Subtil in Miel Glace on the cheeks. She kept the eyes more neutral to allow for the lips to pop, so she only used soft beige and brown shades from the FrenchNude Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette and a few coats of the best-selling Hypnôse Mascara in Black.

The star of the show, of course, was the lipstick, which Tejada used the Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick in Rouge Pigalle to create.



Now, let's make a little bit of noise for the hair.

“We wanted to keep the look simple, but pay tribute to her Motomami era by styling the hair wet," says celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, adding that they incorporated the lob to give the look a new vibe.

To achieve the look, he first washed her hair with OGX's Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner. "Then I used the OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil to give the hair lots of shine without weighing it down," he says. "I combed in through her hair while it was still damp so her strands would retain all that moisture to achieve the wet look we were going for."

The final step was the brand's Shine & Revitalize + Argan Oil of Morocco Multi-Benefit Hairspray, which Guerrero says helps maintain texture and keep hair in place while adding a glossy finish.







