Lip Oils Are 2022’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and This One Gives Me a Hydrated, Juicy Pout With Zero Stickiness

It’s my winter lifesaver.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 @ 03:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Ultra Hydrating, Never Tacky Tinted Lip Balm Is My Winter Lifesaver
Photo:

Instagram @roenbeauty

This year, as “Clean Girl” makeup dominated our social media, viral lip oils were hard to escape. With every swipe on TikTok and Instagram, you were introduced to one someone swore was better than the last. I didn’t try keeping up — after the first, which I found left my lips tacky and in-need of moisture, I determined they weren’t for me. But then, as I turned my heater back on this last month, sucking every last ounce of moisture out of my already dry skin, I decided to try a new tinted lip oil that promised a punch of hydration, and it has quickly become my everyday lip product.

A November chill and a blasted heater left my lips not just dehydrated but crusy. And as anyone who has ever had crusty lips knows, lipsticks are a no-no — they settle into cracks, looking almost immediately patchy, and often exacerbate the already apparent problem. So, this is when I decided to try Róen Beauty’s Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm which, as the name implies, combines the year’s hottest makeup trend with a nourishing balm. I wanted a touch of color, juiciness without stickiness, and enough hydration so that I don’t need to immediately follow it up with my Laneige mask — and this Róen product more than delivered. 

Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm Stella

Credo

Shop now: $32; credobeauty.com

Róen’s lip oil balm uses a nourishing formula of plant-based oils and waxes, including argan, castor, and sweet almond, to give lips a natural dose of hydration. And unlike many lip oils, which have doe-foot applicators similar to a gloss, this oil-balm hybrid comes in a tube, similar to your favorite balms and lipsticks, so it easily glides across the lips. The three shades — pink Stella, nude Alba, and berry Scarlet (my personal favorite) — are subtle, but pigment can easily be built with just a few more swipes.

Upon my first use, I immediately noticed that this product gave a my-lips-but-better color and a whole lot of shine. But unlike other oils with high-shine finishes, the Elixir Tinted Oil Balm left no tacky feel; I was getting the look of a gloss without the stickiness. The shine and pigment lasted for hours and — the biggest surprise yet — my lips felt the most hydrated they’d been in weeks. Even viral, customer-loved balms and masks weren’t working on my chapped lips, with that dry feeling creeping back within an hour of application. But after over four hours with Róen’s on, the thought of needing to apply another balm had yet to cross my mind. For the first time, it felt like a lip oil had actually penetrated my skin and delivered the nourishing benefits it promised.

Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm Author Photo
In the shade Scarlet.

InStyle / Kaelin Dodge

But I’m not the only one to be blown away by this product, which currently stands at a solid five-star rating on Róen’s website. “I love how conditioning this,” wrote one customer who described the tinted oil as “shiny [but] not sticky at all,” adding, “It definitely feels like a treatment instead of just a lip balm.” Another raved, “I love this lip balm!” noting, “My lips are so dry and this formula hydrates them and I don’t get that look of dried-on lipstick.” 

Between cold weather and moisture-sucking heaters, your skin could probably use a little TLC. Give your lips a punch of hydration without forfeiting color and shine with Róen Beauty’s Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm, which you can get on Credo for $32. 

More InStyle-Approved Beauty Picks: 

Related Articles
This Luxe Hungarian Beauty Brand Is Making Our Editors Feel Like Winter Skin Royalty
This Luxe Hungarian Skincare Brand Is Worth the Splurge — Our Editors Tell You Why
No7 Booster Serum CPC
This Serum Smoothed My Smile Lines in 2 Weeks — and You Can Get It on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call 'Amazing' For Dark Circles
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call “Amazing” For Dark Circles
The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named the Best for Under-Eyes Is on Sale for $20 â but Only Until Tomorrow
The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named “Best for Under-Eyes” Is on Sale for $20 — but Only Until Tomorrow
JVN Nourishing Shine Drops
These Nourishing Shine Drops That Don't Add Greasiness Turned Me Into a Hair Oil Convert
Merit Beauty Lede
Any Beauty Lover Definitely Needs This Limited-Edition Makeup Set from Merit
13-best-lip-treatments-of-2022-tout
The 13 Best Lip Treatments of 2022
Kate Somerville Sale Nordstrom
Shoppers "Can't Get Over" How Much This Famed Exfoliating Treatment Improves Their Skin, and It's 30% Off
Glycolic Body Pads
Shoppers in Their Late 50s Credit These 60%-Off Exfoliating Pads With "Diminishing" Wrinkles
Avene Retinal
The French Cream a 72-Year-Old Shopper Says “Smooths” Skin and Reduces Fine Lines Is 30% Off
Kosas Brow Pop
This Top-Rated Brow Pencil Is My Go-To After Accidentally Shaving Off My Eyebrow, and It's on Sale for $18
Kora Organics Face Oil deal
This Glow-Inducing Face Oil Is Miranda Kerr’s “Holy Grail” Product — and It’s 25% Off for Cyber Monday
Solawave/LED skin device deals
The Luxe Skin-Smoothing Device Used by Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman Is on Rare Discount Right Now
Tula Cyber Monday Sale
The Tula Night Cream That Gets Me Tons of Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Is Still on Sale
Best Body Oils
The 15 Best Body Oils of 2022 for Softer, Smoother, and Glowing Skin
The Best Foundations with Skincare Perks
The Best Foundations With Skincare Perks