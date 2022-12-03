Lip Oils Are 2022’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and This One Gives Me a Hydrated, Juicy Pout With Zero Stickiness

This year, as “Clean Girl” makeup dominated our social media, viral lip oils were hard to escape. With every swipe on TikTok and Instagram, you were introduced to one someone swore was better than the last. I didn’t try keeping up — after the first, which I found left my lips tacky and in-need of moisture, I determined they weren’t for me. But then, as I turned my heater back on this last month, sucking every last ounce of moisture out of my already dry skin, I decided to try a new tinted lip oil that promised a punch of hydration, and it has quickly become my everyday lip product.

A November chill and a blasted heater left my lips not just dehydrated but crusy. And as anyone who has ever had crusty lips knows, lipsticks are a no-no — they settle into cracks, looking almost immediately patchy, and often exacerbate the already apparent problem. So, this is when I decided to try Róen Beauty’s Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm which, as the name implies, combines the year’s hottest makeup trend with a nourishing balm. I wanted a touch of color, juiciness without stickiness, and enough hydration so that I don’t need to immediately follow it up with my Laneige mask — and this Róen product more than delivered.

Róen’s lip oil balm uses a nourishing formula of plant-based oils and waxes, including argan, castor, and sweet almond, to give lips a natural dose of hydration. And unlike many lip oils, which have doe-foot applicators similar to a gloss, this oil-balm hybrid comes in a tube, similar to your favorite balms and lipsticks, so it easily glides across the lips. The three shades — pink Stella, nude Alba, and berry Scarlet (my personal favorite) — are subtle, but pigment can easily be built with just a few more swipes.

Upon my first use, I immediately noticed that this product gave a my-lips-but-better color and a whole lot of shine. But unlike other oils with high-shine finishes, the Elixir Tinted Oil Balm left no tacky feel; I was getting the look of a gloss without the stickiness. The shine and pigment lasted for hours and — the biggest surprise yet — my lips felt the most hydrated they’d been in weeks. Even viral, customer-loved balms and masks weren’t working on my chapped lips, with that dry feeling creeping back within an hour of application. But after over four hours with Róen’s on, the thought of needing to apply another balm had yet to cross my mind. For the first time, it felt like a lip oil had actually penetrated my skin and delivered the nourishing benefits it promised.

In the shade Scarlet. InStyle / Kaelin Dodge

But I’m not the only one to be blown away by this product, which currently stands at a solid five-star rating on Róen’s website. “I love how conditioning this,” wrote one customer who described the tinted oil as “shiny [but] not sticky at all,” adding, “It definitely feels like a treatment instead of just a lip balm.” Another raved, “I love this lip balm!” noting, “My lips are so dry and this formula hydrates them and I don’t get that look of dried-on lipstick.”

Between cold weather and moisture-sucking heaters, your skin could probably use a little TLC. Give your lips a punch of hydration without forfeiting color and shine with Róen Beauty’s Elixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm, which you can get on Credo for $32.