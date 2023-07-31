Shoppers Say This $10 Retinol Cleanser Makes Skin “Brighter” and Firmer in Weeks

Since I turned 30, fine lines have become an increasing reality. I’ve considered incorporating retinol — skincare’s preeminent line-fighter, by many accounts — into my skincare routine. But the timing never seems quite right; after all, for many people (myself included), the vitamin A derivative requires a frustrating acclimation phase — e.g. redness, irritation, and dryness — before it bestows its positive effects. The RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser, however, delivers retinol in a somewhat unconventional, ultra-gentle cleanser format. Best of all, the cleanser is a mere $10 at Amazon, where it’s on sale for a limited time.

The RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser is a daily face wash infused with potent anti-aging ingredients. Ideal for all skin types, the fragrance-free, creamy formula leaves skin feeling instantly soft. Though gentle, it’s effective and removes all traces of makeup. Over time, the serum-spiked cleanser works to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by virtue of its anti-aging ingredients; namely, niacinamide and retinol, both of which make dermatologists’ shortlists.

Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B with a multitude of benefits, has had the skincare world abuzz as of late — and understandably so. As dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, MD, previously told InStyle, “niacinamide has been shown in several studies to help reduce some signs of skin aging, particularly skin tone and texture.” Moreover, she mentioned, “it may help reduce the appearance of age spots and other forms of skin discoloration." Plus, niacinamide is gentle, soothing, and well-tolerated by most skin types.

Retinol, the cleanser’s other hero ingredient, is a derivative of vitamin A and arguably the most effective wrinkle-reducing ingredient known to skincare. As dermatologist Dr. Tiffany J. Libby, MD, previously told InStyle, retinol boasts benefits like “increasing skin cell turnover and stimulating collagen production,” which, in turn, softens skin, fades fine lines, and supports a firmer look and feel.

One shopper in their mid-thirties, who has been noticing “loss of firmness” says the cleanser is “working” to address their issues after only one week of use. “My skin also looks brighter,” the shopper notes, adding that the gentle formula does not dry out their sensitive skin. According to another reviewer, the cleanser has “worked wonders” for their complexion; “When I first washed my face with this, I instantly noticed a difference with how my skin felt,” they say, adding that they noticed “major” improvements after two weeks. Another shopper attests to the formula’s anti-aging benefits, saying it “definitely helps” with overall skin tone, sagging, and fine lines.

For a skin-softening, serum-infused cleanser — and a gentle means of incorporating retinol into your routine — shop the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser at Amazon, where it’s on a limited-time sale for $10.