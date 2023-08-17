Shoppers in Their 70s Swear This Firming $19 Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like

After dabbling in ample ampoule-style serums, I can conclude two truths: 1. They do work. 2. The price tag often reflects said efficacy. With packaging composed of glass, plastic, or another material, ampoules contain a single, ultra-concentrated dose of serum, making them an excellent means of delivering just the right amount of measured, anti-aging goodness to skin.

I recently discovered the RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum, a single-use, ampoule-style encapsulated anti-aging serum, which boasts glowing reviews at Amazon and over 12,000 five-star ratings. Designed for daily use, the formula smooths the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles; moreover, it fades age-related hyperpigmentation to deliver an even-toned complexion. Additionally, it firms and lifts aging skin to deliver a plump, youthful complexion. The formula is fragrance-free, easy to use, and packed with dermatologist-approved anti-agers.

Amazon

Within each capsule is a serum that relies on retinol — aka the anti-aging superhero of the skincare world — to impart a visibly firmer, younger-looking complexion. A vitamin-A derivative, retinol has been proven time and time again to fade fine lines, minimize wrinkles, and firm sagging skin. In addition, RoC’s formula also features soybean oil, which can soothe dry skin — be it hereditary or retinol-induced — for a skin-smoothing feel and mitigated retinol-induced dryness.

Per shopper testimonies, I can conclude that its wrinkle-smoothing prowess is comparable to similar products I’ve tried at three times the price. Better yet, a jar containing a month’s worth of these little pods (30 individual capsules) is on sale for over 40 percent off at Amazon, where it boasts over 12,000 five-star ratings and glowing reviews from shoppers with mature skin.

Shoppers swear by RoC’s encapsulated serum pods. One reviewer in their 70s says their “skin is as soft and firm as a newborn baby's skin.” Another reviewer, who says they’ve noticed 70 percent fewer lines in one week, calls the ampoules "much cheaper than Botox.” (Truth.) Yet another almost-70-year-old shopper notes that “deep lines around [their] lips are not as deep and look smoother.” Finally, one shopper calls the product “pore-minimizing” and notes their skin feels like “baby skin.”

For a hardworking, retinol-spiked anti-aging ampoule that feels luxurious sans the price tag, shop the RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum while it’s on sale for over 40 percent off at Amazon.

