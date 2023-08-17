Shoppers in Their 70s Swear This Firming $19 Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like

This smoothing serum is on sale at Amazon.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 @ 04:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Roc Serum
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

After dabbling in ample ampoule-style serums, I can conclude two truths: 1. They do work. 2. The price tag often reflects said efficacy. With packaging composed of glass, plastic, or another material,  ampoules contain a single, ultra-concentrated dose of serum, making them an excellent means of delivering just the right amount of measured, anti-aging goodness to skin. 

I recently discovered the RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum, a single-use, ampoule-style encapsulated anti-aging serum, which boasts glowing reviews at Amazon and over 12,000 five-star ratings. Designed for daily use, the formula smooths the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles; moreover, it fades age-related hyperpigmentation to deliver an even-toned complexion. Additionally, it firms and lifts aging skin to deliver a plump, youthful complexion. The formula is fragrance-free, easy to use, and packed with dermatologist-approved anti-agers.

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Wrinkle Expert

Amazon

Within each capsule is a serum that relies on retinol — aka the anti-aging superhero of the skincare world — to impart a visibly firmer, younger-looking complexion. A vitamin-A derivative, retinol has been proven time and time again to fade fine lines, minimize wrinkles, and firm sagging skin. In addition, RoC’s formula also features soybean oil, which can soothe dry skin — be it hereditary or retinol-induced — for a skin-smoothing feel and mitigated retinol-induced dryness

Per shopper testimonies, I can conclude that its wrinkle-smoothing prowess is comparable to similar products I’ve tried at three times the price. Better yet, a jar containing a month’s worth of these little pods (30 individual capsules) is on sale for over 40 percent off at Amazon, where it boasts over 12,000 five-star ratings and glowing reviews from shoppers with mature skin.

Shoppers swear by RoC’s encapsulated serum pods. One reviewer in their 70s says their “skin is as soft and firm as a newborn baby's skin.” Another reviewer, who says they’ve noticed 70 percent fewer lines in one week, calls the ampoules "much cheaper than Botox.” (Truth.)  Yet another almost-70-year-old shopper notes that “deep lines around [their] lips are not as deep and look smoother.” Finally, one shopper calls the product “pore-minimizing” and notes their skin feels like “baby skin.”

For a hardworking, retinol-spiked anti-aging ampoule that feels luxurious sans the price tag, shop the RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum while it’s on sale for over 40 percent off at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer
67-Year-Old Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling $14 Concealer “Absolute Magic” for Erasing Dark Under-Eyes
The body moisturizer 60 year old shoppers credit for a beautiful glow is 20% Off
The Body Moisturizer Shoppers in Their 60s Use to Soften "Alligator Skin" Is on Rare Sale
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Wore a Surprising Version of This Timeless Fall Jacket Trend
Related Articles
Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask, for Dry Damaged Hair
A Shopper With “Crunchy and Fried” Hair Said This $9 Repair Mask Made Their Strands Feel Like “Silk"
Yon-ka eye cream Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross' On-Sale Eye Cream Is From an Under-the-Radar French Brand Martha Stewart Uses
Amazon Shoppers Avoid the "Wedgie Zone" Thanks to This Best-Selling Underwear That's Less Than $1 Apiece
Wedgie-Prone Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Underwear a "Game Changer," and It's Less Than $1 Apiece
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Twinned With Meghan Markle in This Genius Fall Dress Trend
Amazon Fall Dresses
Amazon Is Bursting With Summer-to-Fall Dresses, but Shoppers Love These 8 Under-$50 Styles the Most
Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm
Amazon L'Oreal Eye Cream
A 55-Year-Old Shopper Says Their Under-Eyes Are “Smoother” and Less “Crepey” Thanks to This $9 Eye Cream
Trending Fashion Picks Include Supportive Bras and Transitional Wardrobe Staples
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These 8 Under-$30 Trending Fashion Finds
Dermstore Eye Patches Deal
The Firming Eye Patches Shoppers Use After "Not-So-Great Sleep" Are on Sale Until Tomorrow
Amazon HA Desert Dry Skin Moisturizer
Shoppers Say Their Dry Skin Is No Match for This $27 Moisturizer That’s Packed With “Hydration Galore”
Katie Holmes Wardrobe
Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing Wardrobe Basics, and I’m Buying These 8 Items to Recreate Her Look
Dr Loretta Vitamin C Sale Dermstore
This Dermatologist-Developed Luxury Serum Gives Shoppers "Drastic" Results — and It's 50% Off
Versatile Amazon Midi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Wear This “Super Cute and Comfy” Midi Dress Year-Round, and It’s on Sale for $20
Deep Cleansing Oil
My Boyfriend’s 67-Year-Old Mom Uses This $12 Cleanser, and Now I Understand Why She Looks So Damn Good
Neck LED Mask Review
The Fine Lines on My Neck and Chest Are Already Disappearing After Using This New LED Mask for 2 Weeks
46DDD Boob Tape
People With DD Chest Sizes Say Amazon’s Top-Selling Boob Tape “Works Like a Charm” Even After “Sweaty Dancing”