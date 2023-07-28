70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Cleanser Brightens Skin "in 1 Week" and Leaves It Glowing

Vitamin C is the star ingredient.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

RoC Facewash
Photo:

RoC

Though it’s quickly down the drain, facial cleanser can, in fact, make a difference in skin texture, tone, and overall quality. For instance, the Roc Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Facial Cleanser bestows an almost-instant glow and a more even-toned complexion over time. What’s more, the anti-aging cleanser is a mere $10 at Amazon, where it’s on sale for a limited time.  

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Facial Cleanser With Vitamin C

Amazon

The Roc Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Facial Cleanser is an anti-aging face wash designed to deliver a more even, radiant complexion — in as little as two weeks, per the brand. Gentle enough for daily use, the formula relies on dermatologist-loved active ingredients to work its (science-backed) magic.  

Vitamin C functions as the key ingredient — and understandably so, given its brightening prowess and proven ability to diminish hyperpigmentation. Glycolic acid, the formula’s co-star ingredient, further enhances radiance by gently sloughing dull, dead cells from the skin surface to reveal a softer, more radiant complexion below. Another plus: glycolic acid can also improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Finally, the cleanser features fruit extracts chosen specifically for their ample antioxidant content

The zesty, citrus-scented formula dispenses in gel form. Water transforms it into a gentle, creamy foaming lather, that — despite the tendency for foaming formulas to leave skin feeling dry — imparts a softer feel post-use. 

Shoppers are impressed with the cleanser, which boasts almost 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. According to one reviewer, the gel-based cleanser leaves skin feeling “moisturized” and “soft,” and delivers a “glow” almost instantly. Similarly, another shopper notes that it “doesn’t [further] dry out…dry areas” on their combination skin. Plus, they add, the “luxurious” formula “really brightens dark spots.”  Another reviewer reports “brighter, more even toned” skin after using the cleanser, adding that their 60-year-old mother has experienced similar skin success. Finally, one 70-year-old shopper noticed improvements in their skin “after about a week,” citing decreased dullness and amped-up brightness. Moreover, the formula, “a rich, creamy lather,” removes “all traces of makeup.” What’s not to love? 

For a non-drying, glow-inducing face wash spiked with skincare’s best brightening ingredients, shop RoC’s Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Facial Cleanser at Amazon, where it’s on sale for $10. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Calls This Jennifer Aniston-Used Lip Mask a “Must Have” for “Hydrated, Plump Lips”
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Throwback Pic Reminded Us of the Sexy Style Trend Everyone Needs
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts’ Sneaker-Like Flats Are From an Under-the-Radar Label Katie Holmes Also Wears
Related Articles
Osea Body Polish
People Can’t Stop Commenting on My Baby-Soft Skin Thanks to 2 Gentle Exfoliators I Use Religiously
Amazon Summer Trends
The Top 10 Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds Shoppers Love Most This Summer, Starting at Just $9
Neutrogena Moisturizer
Mature Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Tinted Moisturizer From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand “Blurs” Fine Lines
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin
FiÃ¨ra Apple Stem Cell Cream
Shoppers Say Their "Wrinkles Are Disappearing" Thanks to This Under-the-Radar Amazon Moisturizer
Microfiber Towel
The Unexpected, Frizz-Reducing Hair Product Amazon Shoppers Use to “Stop Shedding” Is 67% Off
Neutrogena Collagen Serum
70-Year-Old Shoppers Swear by This $21 Firming Serum From a Brand Jennifer Garner and Priyanka Chopra Use
$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead
Kate Somerville Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deal
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 50%-Off Moisturizer “Turns Back the Clock” on Aging Skin
Amazon Comfy Shoe
Shoppers Say This $20 Style Hack Makes Everything From Boots to Dress Shoes More Comfortable
Maidenform Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive Bra Makes Them “Feel Young and Sexy,” and It’s 58% Off
L'Oreal Foundation Matte Review
I’ve Tested 100+ Foundations, and This $11 Skin-Perfecting Formula Is My Go-To for a Flawless Finish
Tend Skin
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Toner a “Miracle Must-Have” for Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps
Kitsch Hair Growth Rice Shampoo Bar for Strengthening
Amazon Shoppers Are Growing "So Many New Hairs" Thanks to This Shampoo Bar That's Skyrocketing in Sales
Snail Mucin All in One Cream
This Under-Hyped Snail Mucin Cream Gave Me the Glass Skin Other Products Failed to Deliver
The Ordinary Pore Serum
Shoppers Say Their Pores “Shrunk Significantly” Thanks to This $6 Oil Control Serum