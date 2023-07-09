This Now-$19 Eye Cream From a Drugstore Brand Vera Wang Uses Got Rid of a Shopper’s Decades-Old Dark Circles

It’s great when a beauty brand has a fanbase of 20- and 30-something-year-olds, but it means so much more (to me, at least) when it's praised by people 50 and over. Such is the case with affordable anti-aging skincare brand RoC, which 58-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker and 74-year-old Vera Wang both claim to have used. The actress and designer have specifically praised its moisturizers, but according to 4,400-plus shoppers on Amazon, its Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Eye Cream deserves some of the spotlight, too.

While Prime Day technically kicks off tomorrow, RoC’s 5-in-1 anti-aging eye cream is already 37 percent off — and at just $19, it really packs a punch. Per the brand, its benefits include the reduction of dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness, as well as firmer, smoother, and more radiant and hydrated skin.

Amazon

The product doesn’t seem to have a long ingredient list, but the hero, like in the rest of the Correxion line, is the Hexyl-R Complex. According to the brand, it’s a naturally occurring lipid that has antioxidant properties, which means it protects against environmental stressors that break down collagen and firmness. It also includes niacinamide, a multi-tasker that can even skin tone and texture, minimize redness, and help with moisture retention.

Whatever the secret sauce is, it works according to thousands of reviewers. One Amazon shopper said “the dark circles and puffiness I have fought for 25 years are gone,” thanks to RoC’s Multi Correxion Eye Cream. “I have bags, wrinkles, and dark circles and this seems to be correcting all three issues,” another shopper wrote. As an added bonus, the same customer wrote that “it serves as a very nice base” for serums and concealers. One commenter was even more enthusiastic: “The two biggest changes in the short period of time are the moisturization, and filling out the hollows… the plumping effect has been very noticeable.”

Prime Day is not yet under way quite yet, but it sure feels like it with this discount. Head to Amazon to shop RoC’s Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Eye Cream for just $19, and while you’re there consider nabbing Vera Wang’s go-to moisturizer for less, too.