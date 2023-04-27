64-Year-Olds Are “Stunned” by the Results of This $25 Face and Neck Cream That Firms Crepey Skin

The multi-use cream smoothes wrinkles and lifts sagging skin.

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
As a beauty writer, I love all things skincare. My daily routine is my self-care practice, and I can’t start the day, or end it, without giving my skin the TLC it deserves. By now, I’ve developed a pretty thorough regimen that’s chock-full of cleansers, moisturizers, oils, serums, eye creams, and even facial tools. I thought I had everything covered — breakout-prone spots, dry patches, dark circles, you name it — until I realized I was neglecting two crucial areas: my neck and décolletage. Since those are some of the first spots to show signs of aging, I’m now paying extra attention to the products I apply on my chest and up. That’s why I'm adding the $25 RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone and Lift cream to my Amazon cart. 

The best-selling chest, neck, and face product is made with RoC’s hexyl-R Complex, a multifunctional ingredient that firms and lifts sagging skin, smoothes wrinkles, evens discoloration, and increases the skin’s elasticity and overall radiance. And, according to the brand, results are visible in just four weeks. The non-greasy formula should be applied to the face, chest, and neck every morning in upward motions until it’s fully absorbed. Since it’s easy to forget the areas south of the face during your skincare regimen, this creamcovers all the bases — it even contains SPF 30.

RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream with SPF 30, for Neck Firming and Wrinkles, Vitamin E & Shea Butter, Oil Free Skin Care, 1.7 Oz

Amazon

More than 3,300 Amazon shoppers have given the firming cream a five-star rating, making it a clear customer favorite. One 64-year-old shopper said they were “stunned” by the results of the cream after it left their forehead, eyes, mouth, and chest “smoother and remarkably less wrinkled” in just 12 days. Another reviewer in their 60s added that they “always get compliments” on how “great and young” they look, thanks to the firming product. A third shopper even said the under-$30 product “replaced [their] expensive, medical grade neck cream,” and it “works just as well” to keep their skin from looking “saggy and crepey.” 

Customers of all ages and skin types are praising the effects of the multi-use cream. One shopper with sensitive skin said the RoC pick “doesn’t irritate at all,” and it effectively moisturizes, allowing their makeup to apply “smoothly over it.” The same person went on to say they “sincerely wish” they started using the product sooner. And, a different customer with a mature complexion said they feel as though their skin “hasn’t aged” in the months they’ve been using the cream, but rather it has become “dewy and very firm.” 

It’s never too late (or early) to start caring for your skin, so upgrade your regimen with the RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone and Lift face, neck, and chest cream for just $25 at Amazon. 

