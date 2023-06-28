Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Now-$18 Wrinkle Cream Gives Them “Youthful-Looking” Skin

1,000+ people bought a tube in the last week.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
Published on June 28, 2023 @ 08:00AM

Roc Advanced Retinol Anti-Aging Beauty Product
Visible signs of aging are inevitable, but one thing you can control is how you care for your complexion. Whether you’re treating fine lines and wrinkles that already exist, or taking preventative steps, it’s always a good time to start prioritizing your skin. If you’re looking to elevate your daily regimen, now is your chance to score skincare favorites at budget-friendly prices; Amazon released thousands of early Prime Day deals, and the beauty department is no exception. While there’s a wide selection of anti-aging treatments to choose from, the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream that shoppers call a “miracle in a tube” is now less than $20.  

The product reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet, thanks to its lineup of all-star ingredients. It’s formulated with retinol to encourage cell turnover and increase collagen production, as well as glycolic acid to even out your skin tone and squalane for deep hydration. According to the brand, the cream instantly moisturizes your skin, and it significantly diminishes signs of aging and damage after just four weeks. For the best results, apply the RoC cream to your face and neck nightly, so it can repair your complexion while you sleep. 

Amazon Prime Day RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $20); amazon.com 

With over 19,200 five-star ratings, the night cream is clearly loved by shoppers — more than 1,000 people purchased it in the past week alone, according to Amazon. One reviewer in their 70s said they’ve tried alternative formulas, but they “always come back to this one,” thanks to its impressive results that make them “look more than 10 years younger.” A 76-year-old added that when their “skin began looking like crepe paper, RoC began correcting it,” leaving them with a “youthful-looking” complexion. 

One reviewer even said the cream “works like magic,” since it made their forehead lines disappear after just three days. A different customer added that after using the product for a few months, they were “shocked by the results.” Their lines are “nearly gone,” their “skin is more clear,” and they “don't even need makeup when [they] leave the house now.” 

Be sure to snag the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream while it’s still on sale less than $20 ahead of Prime Day, and browse through other anti-aging picks from the brand, below. 

Amazon Prime Day RoC Derm Correxion Neck Cream with Hyaluronic Acid and Advanced Retinol

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day RoC Resurfacing Disks

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

