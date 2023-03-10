I Have Genetic Dark Circles, but This Lightweight Concealer Is Like a Brightening Filter for My Face

It’s basically eight hours of sleep in a jar.

By Morgan Flaherty
Published on March 10, 2023

RMS Concealer Review
No matter how much sleep I get or what expensive eye cream I use, I get met with the same well-meaning, “You look tired!” remark on a daily basis. I have genetic dark circles, and despite trying every skincare remedy under the sun, they’re just not going away. However, there happens to be one concealer I swear by for giving my complexion the brightening lift it so desperately needs — the RMS UnCoverup Concealer.

The concealer comes in 16 shades, ranging from light alabaster to rich ebony, and is made with a creamy, natural formula that completely blends into your skin. The coverage is light but buildable, so while it may not give the full coverage of something like the Tarte Shape Tape, the brightening effect it has more than makes up for it.

The ingredients are what really make the RMS concealer stand out; it features hydrating properties such as jojoba oil, which is non-comedogenic and can restore skin’s natural shine, anti-inflammatory coconut oil, and cocoa seed butter, a rich moisturizer. 

Shop now: $31–$38 (Originally $38); amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and dermstore.com

My favorite way to apply it is by blending it out with a concealer brush. It doesn’t take much product to bring my very tired-looking eyes to life. The formula is super creamy and hydrating, making it an IRL brightening filter for my complexion. It may not cancel out all the darkness, but the effect it has on my face is undeniable. Since the formula is cream-based, I’ll sometimes add a little bit of powder to set it and make sure it will last through the day, especially in the warmer months.

RMS Concealer Review/Sale

I’m not alone in my love for this product, either. The concealer has thousands of five-star ratings across online retailers. Amazon shoppers rave that it has a “smooth and silky” application and “doesn’t look cakey at all.” One customer in their 50s who was a “MAC/other makeup loyalist” for “20+ years” said the RMS concealer is “magic” and even appears to “smooth” over their fine lines and wrinkles.

While the RMS UnCoverUp Concealer comes is slightly pricey at $38, compared to many concealers on the market, you’ll find that you only need a tiny amount at a time. You can even snag it on sale for a few dollars off depending on your shade preference at Amazon. The TL;DR? It’s totally worth it if you’re looking for a lightweight brightening solution for nagging dark circles.

