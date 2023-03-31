Celebrity Rita Ora’s Low-Rise String Bikini Bottoms Could Not Have Been Any Smaller Itty-bitty, teeny-weeny, etc. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 @ 10:48AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: instagram/rita ora Rita Ora has long proven that she isn’t afraid of showing a little skin (hi, totally see-through pants and sheer-on-sheer deconstructed gowns), but her latest look took it even further by making an already tiny trend even smaller. On Friday, the star shared a roundup of photos with her 16 million Instagram followers detailing a beach day spent lounging in the Australian sun. Never one to miss out on a good OOTD moment, the first slide showed Ora posing in a blue, yellow, and white peacock-feather-print string bikini comprised of a triangle-shaped top and matching itty-bitty low-rise bottoms. Simple black shades, a gold belly chain, turquoise necklaces, and a smattering of mismatched rings accessorized Rita’s beachy look, and she wore her curly hair down with a deep side part. Rita Ora Just Confirmed That She and Taika Waititi Secretly Got Married Last Year Ora kept both her glam and her caption to a minimum for the post, opting to go makeup-free in the snaps (leaving her clear, glowy complexion on full display) and captioning the dump with a singular emoji of the Australian flag. The singer’s barely-there bikini comes as just one of the many warm-weather ensembles she’s sported in recent weeks, which includes one of her most iconic looks to date: a completely sheer beaded vest. instagram/rita ora Earlier this month, Ora blessed our feeds by posing in the chaotic vest in question paired with a crochet micro-miniskirt, stacks of bracelets, and oversized brown sunglasses. Additional carousel inclusions showed her wearing a slouchy blue shirt and matching bikini bottoms, a pink, acid wash low-rise denim skirt (styled with ballet slippers, because of course), and an intricate midi dress that appeared to be woven from straw. "My last couple of days part 2 ☀️🌊💙," she captioned the gallery.