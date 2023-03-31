Rita Ora’s Low-Rise String Bikini Bottoms Could Not Have Been Any Smaller

Rita Ora has long proven that she isn’t afraid of showing a little skin (hi, totally see-through pants and sheer-on-sheer deconstructed gowns), but her latest look took it even further by making an already tiny trend even smaller.

On Friday, the star shared a roundup of photos with her 16 million Instagram followers detailing a beach day spent lounging in the Australian sun. Never one to miss out on a good OOTD moment, the first slide showed Ora posing in a blue, yellow, and white peacock-feather-print string bikini comprised of a triangle-shaped top and matching itty-bitty low-rise bottoms. Simple black shades, a gold belly chain, turquoise necklaces, and a smattering of mismatched rings accessorized Rita’s beachy look, and she wore her curly hair down with a deep side part.

Ora kept both her glam and her caption to a minimum for the post, opting to go makeup-free in the snaps (leaving her clear, glowy complexion on full display) and captioning the dump with a singular emoji of the Australian flag.

The singer’s barely-there bikini comes as just one of the many warm-weather ensembles she’s sported in recent weeks, which includes one of her most iconic looks to date: a completely sheer beaded vest.

instagram/rita ora

Earlier this month, Ora blessed our feeds by posing in the chaotic vest in question paired with a crochet micro-miniskirt, stacks of bracelets, and oversized brown sunglasses. Additional carousel inclusions showed her wearing a slouchy blue shirt and matching bikini bottoms, a pink, acid wash low-rise denim skirt (styled with ballet slippers, because of course), and an intricate midi dress that appeared to be woven from straw.

"My last couple of days part 2 ☀️🌊💙," she captioned the gallery.