Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in the Ultimate Y2K Party Girl Outfit

Rita Ora might not have been around for the wild Y2K party scene (she was just a teen back then), but she's definitely making up for lost time with her latest outfit that looked like it came straight out of Les Deux circa 2006.



On Friday, Rita stepped out in a nightclub-inspired outfit for what appeared to be a night of clubbing in New York City's Soho neighborhood. Wearing a sheer black lace bra underneath a barely-there top constructed simply from wispy-thin gold and silver chains, Rita teamed the tiny chainmail shirt with silver metallic trousers — but rather than wear the super-low-rise hip-huggers that were popular in the '00s, Rita opted for a high-waisted pair that offered plenty of breathing room.



A rhinestone-embellished clutch, diamond hoops, and black patent leather round-toe pumps accessorized her look, while her glam consisted of a tousled updo, pink lipgloss, and shimmery eye shadow.

Earlier in the day, the pop star demonstrated her fashion range in an outfit on that fell on the opposite end of the sartorial spectrum as her club-going attire. Photographed leaving her Manhattan hotel, Ora was completely covered up in a comfy-looking Canadian tuxedo that included baggy acid-wash jeans and a matching oversized denim jacket. She carried a baby blue purse in one hand, and finished off her look with a very Y2K touch: a pair of shield sunglasses with bold orange-colored lenses.