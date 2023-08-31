Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in a See-Through Lace Top and Leather Pants

All this after-dark-fashion during broad daylight.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on August 31, 2023
Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants
Someone call the medics, because I need to be resuscitated after witnessing Rita Ora’s latest outfit. During the Venice Film Festival, the pop star’s wardrobe is shaping up to be her finest work yet with her most recent ultra-sexy ‘fit featuring two of the coolest pieces we've seen in a while, plus one controversial staple that's here to stay.

Clearly having a better Thursday than all of us, Rita slipped into the ultimate going-out look in broad daylight (she did that). Showing off her modeling chops in the streets of the Floating City, Rita sported the bottom that will forever be a wardrobe staple, a pair of shiny low-rise black leather pants, which she complemented with the shoes we never thought would see the light again, black peep-toe ankle booties.

Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants

The real standout piece from her look was the itty-bitty top that was anything but boring: It featured a sparkly lace, see-through mesh material with nipple covers for coverage (of course). But we must say it was the rest of her accessories by Roberto Bravo that made this look quite daring for the daytime. A chunky silver chain necklace, a smattering of silver bangles and rings, and black rose-shaped drop earrings rounded out her look.

Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants

At one point, she layered her all-black ensemble with a black leather trench coat slung around her shoulders, along with coordinated shielded sunglasses and handbag.

Beauty-wise, she paired her sun-kissed complexion with a dusting of white eye makeup and styled her blonde hair with tousled beach waves and a middle part.

