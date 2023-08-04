Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Just Released Never-Before-Seen Photos From Their Secret Wedding

ICYMI (and we can’t blame you if you did), Rita Ora and Taika Waititi secretly tied the knot last year in their Los Angeles home after a year of dating. And now, in celebration of their first wedding anniversary, the pair is spilling all of the details surrounding their intimate nuptials while giving fans a never-before-seen look at their big day.

On Friday, the husband-and-wife duo shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in collaboration with Vogue detailing everything from Ora’s Tom Ford wedding gown to their reception’s iconic Elvis impersonator. In the post’s first slide, the couple posed together shortly after saying “I do” to show off both Rita’s semi-sheer, one-shoulder lacy wedding gown — which featured a singular long sleeve and two white ribbons — and Waititi’s navy pinstripe suit. The singer complemented her dress by accessorizing with a silver crystal-embellished clip and her mother’s pearls, and she finished the look by adding feathered lashes and a light pink lip color.

Other dump inclusions gave fans a look at Ora’s second Tom Ford gown of the night (a plunging white silky dress covered in ruffles), the couple’s simple white wedding cake that read, “We’re married bitches!!!” in red font, and the aforementioned Elvis impersonator, who was pictured dancing alongside Ora as she sang into a microphone.

In the couple’s accompanying interview, Ora and Waititi opened up about what it was like hosting an impromptu wedding with only eight attendees just weeks after Rita popped the question to her now-husband while vacationing in Palm Springs.

“Yeah, it was beautiful. Just having close friends and not having it too big,” Taika shared. “We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple. My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

Ora added, “I felt really peaceful actually. It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married.”