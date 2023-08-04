Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Just Released Never-Before-Seen Photos From Their Secret Wedding

Detailing everything from Ora's Tom Ford wedding gown(s) to the Elvis impersonator.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 11:53AM
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"
Photo:

getty

ICYMI (and we can’t blame you if you did), Rita Ora and Taika Waititi secretly tied the knot last year in their Los Angeles home after a year of dating. And now, in celebration of their first wedding anniversary, the pair is spilling all of the details surrounding their intimate nuptials while giving fans a never-before-seen look at their big day.

On Friday, the husband-and-wife duo shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in collaboration with Vogue detailing everything from Ora’s Tom Ford wedding gown to their reception’s iconic Elvis impersonator. In the post’s first slide, the couple posed together shortly after saying “I do” to show off both Rita’s semi-sheer, one-shoulder lacy wedding gown — which featured a singular long sleeve and two white ribbons — and Waititi’s navy pinstripe suit. The singer complemented her dress by accessorizing with a silver crystal-embellished clip and her mother’s pearls, and she finished the look by adding feathered lashes and a light pink lip color.

Other dump inclusions gave fans a look at Ora’s second Tom Ford gown of the night (a plunging white silky dress covered in ruffles), the couple’s simple white wedding cake that read, “We’re married bitches!!!” in red font, and the aforementioned Elvis impersonator, who was pictured dancing alongside Ora as she sang into a microphone.

In the couple’s accompanying interview, Ora and Waititi opened up about what it was like hosting an impromptu wedding with only eight attendees just weeks after Rita popped the question to her now-husband while vacationing in Palm Springs.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Australia premiere of "The New Boy" at the Sydney Film Festival 2023

getty

“Yeah, it was beautiful. Just having close friends and not having it too big,” Taika shared. “We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple. My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

Ora added, “I felt really peaceful actually. It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married.”

Related Articles
inger Celine Dion arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'inger Celine Dion arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Beauty and the Beast'
Céline Dion’s Sister Just Shared an Update on the Singer’s Ongoing Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen One Shoulder White Dress With Cape at Hollywood For Science Gala
Gisele Bündchen Wore the Tiniest Cutoffs, Maybe Ever, and a Denim Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. The Flash
Jennifer Lopez Bought Ben Affleck the Cringiest Slogan T-Shirt
eva mendes create and cultivate
Eva Mendes Got in on ‘Barbie’ Mania By Busting a Move to “Dance the Night” in a Summer-Approved Floral Gown
Avril Lavigne, Brody Jenner
TBT: Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner Got Controversial Matching Couple Tattoos
Sarah Michelle Gellar IG
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore a Plunging White Puff-Sleeved One-Piece
Michelle Yeoh IG
Michelle Yeoh's Surrealist Schiaparelli Wedding Dress Is the Coolest Bridal Look Ever
Keke Palmer Black Bustier and Sheer Gloves SiriusXM Studios June 2023
Keke Palmer Added a Supermodel Side Part to Her Glamorous Old Hollywood Curls
Michael Cera
Michael Cera Kept His Son a Secret Because of a Very Unexpected Reason
Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Director Questions R-Rating Of His Queer "Fairy Tale"
Beyonce "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium
Madonna Shared a Rare Photo of Beyoncé With Daughter Rumi After Her Renaissance Tour Tribute
Keke Palmer Black Gown at 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan's Son Got the Cutest Gifts From Jamie Lee Curtis
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley Fans Can Get a Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her SummerSlam Glam
Suki Waterhouse, Robert, Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Just Stepped Out on a Rare Date Looking Cooler Than We Ever Will
Catherine Zeta-Jones Red Dress 2021 Emmy Awards
Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Wore Jessica Simpson's Iconic Revenge Dress From 2005