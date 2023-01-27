Rita Ora Just Confirmed That She and Taika Waititi Secretly Got Married Last Year

Rita Ora may be going to the chapel in the music video for her newest single “You Only Love Me,” but apparently, she’s actually already very much married to Taika Waititi IRL — a huge life update she just revealed in the most nonchalant manner possible.

On Friday, the singer appeared on Heart Radio Breakfast in promotion of her latest single, where she finally confirmed the months-long rumors that she and her longtime beau, Waititi, had privately tied the knot last year. “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people,” Ora said before adding that opting for a low-key ceremony actually inspired the new music video. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more, but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

“When the rumors came out ‘Is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan,” the singer added of capitalizing on the rumors before clarifying, “that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

While we may not get to see what the pop star wore during her own nuptials, which she described in the interview as “nice and perfect,” the music video shows Ora preparing for her big day in a vintage 1987 Saint Laurent high-low wedding gown complete with a coordinating bubble-like veil and a beehive hairdo.

As for the possibility of a larger wedding bash sometime down the road, Ora said never say never. “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes,” she shared. “It was nice and sweet … Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”