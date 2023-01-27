Rita Ora Just Confirmed That She and Taika Waititi Secretly Got Married Last Year

"I am officially off the market people."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 @ 03:36PM
Rita Ora Taika Waititi "Thor" premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Rita Ora may be going to the chapel in the music video for her newest single “You Only Love Me,” but apparently, she’s actually already very much married to Taika Waititi IRL — a huge life update she just revealed in the most nonchalant manner possible. 

On Friday, the singer appeared on Heart Radio Breakfast in promotion of her latest single, where she finally confirmed the months-long rumors that she and her longtime beau, Waititi, had privately tied the knot last year. “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people,” Ora said before adding that opting for a low-key ceremony actually inspired the new music video. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more, but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

“When the rumors came out ‘Is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan,” the singer added of capitalizing on the rumors before clarifying, “that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

While we may not get to see what the pop star wore during her own nuptials, which she described in the interview as “nice and perfect,” the music video shows Ora preparing for her big day in a vintage 1987 Saint Laurent high-low wedding gown complete with a coordinating bubble-like veil and a beehive hairdo.

As for the possibility of a larger wedding bash sometime down the road, Ora said never say never. “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes,” she shared. “It was nice and sweet … Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Related Articles
Bella Hadid Thin Eyebrows Instagram Carousel
Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend
Hilary Duff Matthew Koma 2019 Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala
Hilary Duff Roasted Her Husband Matthew Koma in an Instagram Post for International Spouse Day
Blake Lively "Mr Turner" Cannes Premiere 2014
Blake Lively Debuted Brunette Hair While Subtly Announcing Her Next Movie Role
Vanessa Hudgens Austin Butler "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Premiere
Vanessa Hudgens Finally Got Some Recognition for Predicting Austin Butler's "Elvis" Role Years Ago
Anne Hathaway Paris Fashion Week cheetah print
Anne Hathaway Just Revived Her Role as Catwoman in Head-to-Toe Cheetah Print at Paris Fashion Week
Stephanie Hsu Described the Record-Breaking Number of Asian Nominees at This Year's Oscars as "Intergenerational Healing"
Stephanie Hsu Described the Record-Breaking Number of Asian Nominees at This Year's Oscars as "Intergenerational Healing"
NEWS: Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in a Leather Jacket During Date Night With Justin
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in Two Leather Jackets During Date Night With Justin
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Chrissy teigen john legend 2022 grammys
Chrissy Teigen Shared a Close-Up Photo of Her Newborn Daughter, Esti Maxine
Paris Hilton Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
Anna Kendrick Blake Lively "A Simple Favor" Premiere
Blake Lively’s Silliest Movie Is Coming Back With a Sequel
Amy Winehouse performance checkered top
We Just Got a New Look at the Upcoming Amy Winehouse Biopic, "Back to Black"
Miley Cyrus "Flowers"
Miley Cyrus's Sister Brandi Just Addressed the Internet Theories About "Flowers"
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Wolf Pack' Looks Are Absolutely Slaying
Pamela Anderson 2022 Chicago Photo Call
Pamela Anderson Said the 'Pam & Tommy' Series "Gives Her Nightmares"