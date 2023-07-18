The Only Thing Smaller Than Rita Ora’s Pleated Miniskirt Was Her Underboob-Baring Crochet Bra Top

Rita Ora may have already found her love story’s happy ending with Taika Waititi, but that didn’t stop her from traveling to Love Island to help this year’s Islanders find theirs while wearing a tiny on bottom, tinier on top outfit combination perfect for Mallorca.

On Tuesday, the singer teased her upcoming performance by sharing an Instagram photo dump chock-full of summer OOTD inspo with her 16.1 million followers. In the first slide, Ora posed against a plain wall while wearing a zip-up miniskirt (comprised of half of an army green cargo skirt and half of a blood orange pleated skirt sewn together) paired with an underboob-baring black-and-white crochet Miu Miu bra top. Knee-high chunky white lace-up boots by Dior, a matching white handbag, and brown-tinted Y2K-style shades accessorized the look, and she wore her natural curls down in a middle part.

Instagram/rita ora

In a separate slide, Rita could be seen completing a dress rehearsal for the appearance in a tiny white minidress littered with circular cutouts, which she paired with coordinating white cowboy boots.

“See you on @loveisland I’ll be performing some new songs off my album and surprising the islanders! #dreammade,” she captioned the dump. “I LOVE the show, guilty pleasure forever!”

Ora’s performance comes hot on the heels of her latest album release, You & I, which debuted on July 14. Shortly following the release, the singer took to Instagram yet again to share her appreciation for fans that had already streamed the record, writing, “The first 24 hours of YOU & I was a fairytale ❤️🧚 Thanks to YOU all for supporting this album, I’m so excited for you all to hear it and fall in love with it like I did.”

She continued, “I’ve been reading your kind words all day and excited to meet more of your today!! THANK YOU 💘also since this video we have hit num 1 on iTunes! Thank you!!!”