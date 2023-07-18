The Only Thing Smaller Than Rita Ora’s Pleated Miniskirt Was Her Underboob-Baring Crochet Bra Top

A hot new bombshell (quite literally) enters the villa.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 @ 09:22AM
rita ora love island
Photo:

Instagram/rita ora

Rita Ora may have already found her love story’s happy ending with Taika Waititi, but that didn’t stop her from traveling to Love Island to help this year’s Islanders find theirs while wearing a tiny on bottom, tinier on top outfit combination perfect for Mallorca.

On Tuesday, the singer teased her upcoming performance by sharing an Instagram photo dump chock-full of summer OOTD inspo with her 16.1 million followers. In the first slide, Ora posed against a plain wall while wearing a zip-up miniskirt (comprised of half of an army green cargo skirt and half of a blood orange pleated skirt sewn together) paired with an underboob-baring black-and-white crochet Miu Miu bra top. Knee-high chunky white lace-up boots by Dior, a matching white handbag, and brown-tinted Y2K-style shades accessorized the look, and she wore her natural curls down in a middle part.

Rita ora love island instagram

Instagram/rita ora

In a separate slide, Rita could be seen completing a dress rehearsal for the appearance in a tiny white minidress littered with circular cutouts, which she paired with coordinating white cowboy boots.

“See you on @loveisland I’ll be performing some new songs off my album and surprising the islanders! #dreammade,” she captioned the dump. “I LOVE the show, guilty pleasure forever!”

Ora’s performance comes hot on the heels of her latest album release, You & I, which debuted on July 14. Shortly following the release, the singer took to Instagram yet again to share her appreciation for fans that had already streamed the record, writing, “The first 24 hours of YOU & I was a fairytale ❤️🧚 Thanks to YOU all for supporting this album, I’m so excited for you all to hear it and fall in love with it like I did.”

She continued, “I’ve been reading your kind words all day and excited to meet more of your today!! THANK YOU 💘also since this video we have hit num 1 on iTunes! Thank you!!!”

Related Articles
Heidi Klum Paris Fashion Week
Heidi Klum Wore a Tiny Pink Crochet Bikini in a PDA-Filled Video With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Gold Strapless Dress With Double the Ab-Baring Cutouts
Jane Birkin
Style Icon Jane Birkin Has Died at Age 76
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Twinned in Matching Crochet Crop Tops and White Leis
Kylie Jenner, Aire
Kylie Jenner Had the Cutest Mommy-and-Me Matching Moment With Her Son Aire
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Dress Featured the 1 Detail That Makes Any Outfit Flattering
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Just Wore the Most Confusing Pants, Ever
Chrissy Teigen crochet bikini top
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Crochet Bikini Top With the Most Unexpected Cover-Up
kylie jenner white set instagram
Kylie Jenner’s Floor-Skimming White Two-Piece Set Couldn’t Have Been More L.A.
Irina Shayk Cannes
Irina Shayk's Teeny-Tiny Black Bikini Proved Basic Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss Welcomed Her Second Child With Joshua Kushner
Katie Holmes in Viaia Sneakers
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Look Included Hairy Platforms
Pom Klementieff Is the Most Likable Villain Ever in 'Mission: Impossible â Dead Reckoning Part 1'
Pom Klementieff Is the Most Likable Villain Ever in 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1'
Kendall Jenner FWRD
Kendall Jenner Lounged in the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bra and Matching Hot Pants