Rita Ora's Skinny Scarf Is the Ultimate Y2K Throwback

Somewhere, Ashley Tisdale is shaking.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 @ 02:05PM
Rita Ora Y2K outfit
Photo:

Getty Images

Newly married (well, newly announced, that is) Rita Ora is no stranger to a fashion throwback. While she may be more known for showing off as much skin as possible with sheer outfits and barely-there outfits, her latest ensemble is a throwback few saw coming. Today, the singer was spotted on NYC's Upper West Side wearing low-slung wide-leg jeans, an ab-baring cropped shirt, an oversized jacket, and the ultimate Y2K accessory, a skinny scarf.

For reasons nobody can quite figure out, a thin scarf seemed to be an essential accessory for anyone out and about in the '00s. It was a red carpet staple if the red carpet happened to lead to the Teen Choice Awards — high-fashion takes on the trend came via Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller. One very famous photo of Ashley Tisdale is the stuff of meme legends thanks to her thin scarf. But Ora updated the accessory by pairing it with very of-the-moment silhouettes, including her jeans and puffy jacket. She added a shimmering starfish-buckle belt to the look, adding another covetable touch for anyone looking for turn-of-the-millennium fashion inspiration.

Over the weekend, Ora also wore a sheer, latex dress with star-shaped pasties over her nipples. 

"Ahhh what a night❤️ Got to perform You Only Love Me for the first time EVER! Keep streaming, it means so much to me!," she wrote on Instagram alongside the photos. 

The Daily Mail reports that Ora shared that she's being more "open" about touching on her personal life in her upcoming music. She also noted that she's in a "new era" and that her new songs will tell her story.

"With 'You Only Love Me' and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I've experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life," she said of her new album.

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon Your Place or Mine
Reese Witherspoon Is Serving Valentine's Day Inspo With Her All-Red Outfit
Zaya Wade Winter Formal Photos with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Zaya Wade Shared a Momentous Occasion With Her Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Martha Stewart Filter-Free face
Martha Stewart Showed Off Her Flawless Complexion in a Filter-Free Selfie
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her See-Through Latex Dress with Star-Shaped Pasties
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Look Revived the Divisive Shorts Trend She Practically Invented
Rita Ora Taika Waititi "Thor" premiere
Rita Ora Just Confirmed That She and Taika Waititi Secretly Got Married Last Year
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew Has Reportedly Been Evicted From His Royal "Bachelor Pad"
Jennifer Lopez pantsuit Instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Throwback Thursday Look Included a Fitted Pantsuit With the Deepest Plunge
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event
Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette
Kim Kardashian Solo TikTok
Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Morning Routine Video on TikTok
Anne Hathaway Paris Fashion Week cheetah print
Anne Hathaway Just Revived Her Role as Catwoman in Head-to-Toe Cheetah Print at Paris Fashion Week
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Wore a Fishnet Dress with Black Lingerie on the Red Carpet
Kate Middleton Barbiecore
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
Stephanie Hsu Described the Record-Breaking Number of Asian Nominees at This Year's Oscars as "Intergenerational Healing"
Stephanie Hsu Described the Record-Breaking Number of Asian Nominees at This Year's Oscars as "Intergenerational Healing"
Doja Cat Viktor Rolf Couture
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
NEWS: We Finally Have a Trailer for 'Daisy Jones and the Six'
We Finally Have a Trailer for "Daisy Jones & the Six"