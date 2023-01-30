Rita Ora's Skinny Scarf Is the Ultimate Y2K Throwback

Newly married (well, newly announced, that is) Rita Ora is no stranger to a fashion throwback. While she may be more known for showing off as much skin as possible with sheer outfits and barely-there outfits, her latest ensemble is a throwback few saw coming. Today, the singer was spotted on NYC's Upper West Side wearing low-slung wide-leg jeans, an ab-baring cropped shirt, an oversized jacket, and the ultimate Y2K accessory, a skinny scarf.

For reasons nobody can quite figure out, a thin scarf seemed to be an essential accessory for anyone out and about in the '00s. It was a red carpet staple if the red carpet happened to lead to the Teen Choice Awards — high-fashion takes on the trend came via Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller. One very famous photo of Ashley Tisdale is the stuff of meme legends thanks to her thin scarf. But Ora updated the accessory by pairing it with very of-the-moment silhouettes, including her jeans and puffy jacket. She added a shimmering starfish-buckle belt to the look, adding another covetable touch for anyone looking for turn-of-the-millennium fashion inspiration.

Over the weekend, Ora also wore a sheer, latex dress with star-shaped pasties over her nipples.



"Ahhh what a night❤️ Got to perform You Only Love Me for the first time EVER! Keep streaming, it means so much to me!," she wrote on Instagram alongside the photos.

The Daily Mail reports that Ora shared that she's being more "open" about touching on her personal life in her upcoming music. She also noted that she's in a "new era" and that her new songs will tell her story.

"With 'You Only Love Me' and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I've experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life," she said of her new album.

