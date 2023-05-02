Rita Ora's Short Shorts and Braless Look Had a Surprising Workwear Element

We interrupt your Met Gala coverage to bring you another naked Rita Ora look with a surprising workwear twist. On Sunday, the singer was seen braving the New York City rain in black fringed short shorts with a matching floor-length blazer and a white button-up with dramatic collar, both of which she wore open to reveal her midsection and layered pendant necklaces.

Rita Ora. Splash News

She added stud earrings, wire sunglasses, black platform sandals, and a matching Chanel tote bag. Her hair was slicked into a curly ponytail, and she added a vibrant orange-red lipstick.

Earlier on Sunday, Ora paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in a black, white, and pink corset designed by the Lagerfeld in 2013. Ora showed off the frilly piece on Instagram with a series of snaps writing, "In memory of Karl I had to bring back this custom piece he made me for a Chanel show performance I did with him in Monaco back in 2013. See you tomorrow!!"

On Monday evening, Ora arrived at the 2023 Met in a sheer black Prabal Gurung gown with floral appliqués and two super long chiffon tails. She accessorized with stacked bangles, a smattering of rings, and strings of jewels and pearls dripping from her nails. Her caramel hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls.

Getty Images

She was joined by her husband Taika Waititi who wore a long gray suit jacket draped with pearls and a rosette pin styled over white slacks.