Rita Ora Wore a Sheer Top with an Even Sheerer Pair of Pants

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on February 2, 2023 @ 08:10AM
Rita Ora

Another day, another sheer look from Rita Ora. Weeks after putting a sexy spin on cottagecore with a gauzy lace slip, the singer wore a see-through latex dress with star-shaped pasties and a nude thong, and now, she's shaking things up with a transparent pair of pants. 

On Wednesday, Ora stepped out for a stylish stroll in New York City while wearing a sheer shirt with even sheerer slacks. Going braless, Rita teamed a baggy black bomber jacket with a semi-sheer black crop top underneath, which featured a high neck and a sculpted racerback silhouette. On bottom, she wore a pair of sheer black lace trousers that made her underwear the main focal point. Ora accessorized with black knee-high boots, a thick diamond necklace, and a strip of lace wrapped around her waist like a belt. 

Her dirty blonde hair was worn in crimped curls, and she finished off her glam with a nude lip and bronzy eyeshadow. 

Later that evening, Rita — dressed in a sparkly silver two-piece set — stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and showed off her wedding ring for the first time. "Look, here it is," she said holding out her hand to the host, revealing a square emerald stone surrounded by diamonds and situated on a thin gold band. Ora, who recently confirmed her marriage to producer Taika Waititi, jokingly pointed out that she "may have" helped her husband pick out the dazzling ring.

"You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right," she said. "So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

