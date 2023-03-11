Rita Ora's Pre-Oscars Party Outfit Was Basically Just Sheer Lingerie

Rita Ora's latest outfit just pushed the boundaries of lingerie dressing to the maximum. Even by her standards, it could be deemed as extreme.



On Friday, the singer stepped out for the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, wearing an all-over sheer look that was basically just a mishmash of various undergarments. Posing for photos with her new husband Taika Waititi at the event, Ora paired a transparent black bra top with matching black underwear and a see-through maxi skirt that featured a massive leg slit, revealing her sheer garter-style stockings below. Sheer black opera gloves that slinked up to her biceps, silver jewelry, and black pointed-toe pumps accessorized her outfit.

Fully embracing the boudoir theme, Rita opted for big hair that was teased at the roots and combed back into soft curls while also coupling winged eyeliner with '90s nude-lined lips.

This wasn't the first time Ora has worn lingerie as clothing outside the bedroom. Over the past couple of months, she's been on a sheer outfit streak — first, putting a sexy twist on cottagecore with her sheer purple slip that resembled a nightgown at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee party, and then weeks later, pairing pasties and underwear with a see-through latex dress for a nightclub performance. Only to outdo herself once again with a sheer top and an even sheerer pair of pants during a stylish stroll in New York City.