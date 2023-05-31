Rita Ora's Version of Self-Care Includes Pilates, Mirror Selfies, and Naked Sauna Sessions

If you’ve been looking to make an update to your self-care routine as we head into summer, look no further than Rita Ora’s most recent Instagram photo dump. On Tuesday, the pop star proved that she’s just as much a wellness guru as she is a hit-making songstress by sharing a roundup of snaps detailing her well-balanced weekly routine. Her topline to-dos? Movement, martinis, and naked sauna selfies, of course.

Cheekily captioned, “It’s a about balance guys - and getting your Pre orders for my album just those 2 things..all good? Thanks!! 😌🙏🤗,” the first slide in Ora’s dump showed her enjoying a post-weekend sauna session (and potentially sweating out those aforementioned martinis) while completely nude. In the snap, the singer skipped her usual glam M.O. of a smoky eye or pink lip in favor of a makeup-free complexion and a messy updo, and she served major face by smizing at the camera.

Other carousel inclusions saw the star sporting a fuzzy blue sweater while out to dinner, posing for a midday mirror selfie in a white sundress paired with a cropped blue button-up, and performing a series of complicated Pilates moves in black bike shorts and a matching zip-up.

Instagram/rita ora

While Rita’s Instagram dump certainly covered a lot of the ways she prefers practicing self-care, the post came just a day before she graced the cover of Vogue Australia alongside her husband, Taika Waititi, where she opened up about the power of journaling.

“I was journalling over the past two years. I didn’t really think anything of it,” she said, explaining that it eventually played a major role in the creation of her upcoming album, You & I. “And I was just writing down how I was feeling; I think journalling is really, really good for your mental health. And I felt like I was just getting things off my chest, and those concepts became songs, and then the songs became an album. It was that organic.”