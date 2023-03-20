Rita Ora Posed in a Totally See-Through, Underboob-Baring Beaded Vest on the Beach

Rita Ora's latest Instagram dump is single-handedly ushering us all into bikini season while also serving up major vacation envy. On Sunday, the singer shared a carousel of snaps from her trip to Dubai. In the first slide, Ora posed in a totally see-through beaded vest that she paired with a crochet micro-miniskirt, oversized sunglasses, and stacked bracelets.

The next image captured Ora in a blue T-shirt and coordinating bikini bottoms, accessorized with a beaded belt. Another outfit consisted of a multi-colored terry cloth upside-down swimsuit top paired with a matching skirt and a long necklace. The round-up also included a slew of other OOTD pictures and a video of a workout consisting of a tennis match and a few ab exercises.

"My last couple of days part 2 ☀️🌊💙," she captioned the gallery.

Rita Ora/Instagram

Just before sharing her bikini-clad carousel, Ora posted another gallery from the trip which showed off a mixed-plaid ultra minidress with a bustier top and spaghetti straps. She also included a few snaps and a video from a performance at the opening night of ZUHA Island by Zaya (a new luxury resort on a private island in Dubai), during which she wore a black lace jumpsuit and a red cropped tuxedo jacket adorned with rhinestone and pearl brooches. The last slide featured a funny clip that captured Ora on a boat exclaiming that she needed to change her tampon.

"My last couple of days - part 1 - the good the crazy and the real!," she captioned the post. "Last video is us changing for the show on the bumpiest boat of all time on FaceTime with my stylist and when mother nature calls it calls!! It’s called real life people get used to it! It’s not all glitz and glam! And yes I wear big black pants on stage!"