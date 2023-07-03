Rita Ora Freed the Nipple in a See-Through Netted Lace Gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ooh là là.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 3, 2023 @ 11:03AM
Rita Ora
Rita Ora isn't one to shy away from a sartorial challenge. As one of the biggest champions of naked dressing, the singer has worn everything from a transparent latex dress with star-shaped pasties to a sheer top paired with see-through pants — and yesterday, she played a game of one-upmanship with herself and won while wearing her nakedest naked look to date.

On Sunday, Rita attended the Azzedine Alaïa couture show during Paris Fashion Week in a dress, that, at first glance, appeared conservative in its construction with a high neckline, long sleeves, and a floor-sweeping hemline. However, upon closer inspection, it was anything but modest. 

Rita Ora

Freeing the nipple in a see-through black netted gown with floral lace detailing, Rita wore nothing but a pair of black high-waisted underwear underneath. She accessorized with towering platform heels with sparkly soles, and pulled her blonde hair back into a sleek ponytail. Pink lips, smoky eye makeup, and a contoured complexion completed her glam. 

Rita's fashion tour de force in Paris came just a day after her performance at London Pride over the weekend. And rather than repping the naked trend, she decided to go a different direction entirely in full-on Barbiecore. For the occasion, Ora covered up and wore an oversized pink leather trench coat with a matching cropped shirt and tie underneath (also leather), pink-tinted sunglasses, and fuchsia lipstick and eyeshadow. 

Rita Ora

