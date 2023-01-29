Rita Ora Paired Her See-Through Latex Dress with Star-Shaped Pasties

Sheer and latex are two of the sexiest trends right now. But combining both together, that has to be a first.



After offering a sexy twist on cottagecore with a mesh lace slip dress, Rita Ora pulled off yet another inventive take on sheer fashion during an appearance at Heavenly nightclub in London yesterday. While performing her new single "You Only Love Me," Ora stepped out on stage in a nude latex dress that was completely see-through. The skintight number featured an asymmetric, one-shoulder silhouette and was paired with star-shaped pasties and a nude thong underneath.

The British singer wore her hair in wet-look waves, and accessorized with giant diamond hoops and her engagement ring.



Backstage, Rita changed into a second daring look that gave off major Y2K pop star vibes. On top, she wore nothing underneath a teeny-tiny cropped vest, and on bottom, a pair of low-rise black pants with bedazzled cutouts on each side.

Getty

Rita's performance came just days after she confirmed that she's married to Taika Waititi — and has been for a while. “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people,” Ora said during an appearance on Heart Radio Breakfast earlier this week. She revealed that while the couple kept their ceremony low-key, her music video for "You Only Love Me" shows "what could have been."



“When the rumors came out ‘Is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan,” the singer added, before clarifying, “that’s not to say that is actually what happened.”