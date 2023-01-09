Celebrity Rita Ora Put a Sexy Twist on Cottagecore in a Purple See-Through Dress Two viral trends in one. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 @ 11:50AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Who said cottagecore can't be sexy? Rita Ora is proving that the trend — which flooded our timelines and Pinterest boards in 2021 — is more than just nap dresses and chunky knit sweaters. On Sunday, the singer, alongside Taika Waititi, attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee party at Catch LA in a sheer purple lace Rodarte dress with spaghetti straps and a square neckline. The shift dress featured a flouncy high-low skirt that hit at Ora's ankles in the front and trailed along the floor from behind. She wore nothing underneath the frock, save for a pair of black underwear that matched her strappy heels. Ora accessorized with large heart-shaped rhinestone earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, a sparkly statement ring, and a bedazzled charcoal-colored clutch. Her caramel hair was pulled back into an intricate updo with a few face-framing strands, while dewy skin, beige lips, and a reverse smoky eye completed the singer's glam. Rita Ora Loves Perfume So Much, She Wears It in Her Hair For his part, Waititi wore a black velvet blazer and a matching button-down and trousers. A gold chain and black dress shoes finished off his look. According to People, the couple tied the knot in August in a "very small" ceremony. After rumors of wedding bells, a source confirmed the news to the outlet. The couple met in 2018, and in April 2021, Ora made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the two hugging. They later made their red carpet debut in August of that year at the premiere of The Suicide Squad.