Rita Ora Put a Sexy Twist on Cottagecore in a Purple See-Through Dress

Who said cottagecore can't be sexy? Rita Ora is proving that the trend — which flooded our timelines and Pinterest boards in 2021 — is more than just nap dresses and chunky knit sweaters.

On Sunday, the singer, alongside Taika Waititi, attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee party at Catch LA in a sheer purple lace Rodarte dress with spaghetti straps and a square neckline. The shift dress featured a flouncy high-low skirt that hit at Ora's ankles in the front and trailed along the floor from behind.

She wore nothing underneath the frock, save for a pair of black underwear that matched her strappy heels. Ora accessorized with large heart-shaped rhinestone earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, a sparkly statement ring, and a bedazzled charcoal-colored clutch. Her caramel hair was pulled back into an intricate updo with a few face-framing strands, while dewy skin, beige lips, and a reverse smoky eye completed the singer's glam.

For his part, Waititi wore a black velvet blazer and a matching button-down and trousers. A gold chain and black dress shoes finished off his look.

According to People, the couple tied the knot in August in a "very small" ceremony. After rumors of wedding bells, a source confirmed the news to the outlet. The couple met in 2018, and in April 2021, Ora made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the two hugging. They later made their red carpet debut in August of that year at the premiere of The Suicide Squad.

