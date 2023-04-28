Rita Ora Looked Like an Old Hollywood Bride in a Plunging White Gown and Matching Opera Gloves

Rita Ora may have already tied the knot with actor Taika Waititi (in secret, might we add) at some point last year, but that didn’t stop her from bringing major bridal energy to the Prince’s Trust Global Gala in New York City on Thursday night — wedding bouquet not included.

Looking ready to walk straight down the aisle, Ora arrived at Cipriani South Street wearing a floor-length white satin gown from Richard Quinn’s Fall 2023 collection that featured a plunging V neckline, corset detail, and a cone-shaped bust. The singer complemented the stunning dress by adding a pair of full-length white opera gloves and diamond stud earrings, and she allowed a dazzling diamond necklace to sit on full display by pulling her hair into a voluminous top knot complete with a few face-framing strands.

As for glam, Rita’s makeup — bold brows, a subtle brown smoky eye, and mauve-pink lips all courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury — looked equally as chic as her outfit, and the singer was sure to document her time spent in the makeup chair with an Instagram photo dump.

“Darling I was born ready ✨😉 Thank you @charlottetilbury 💖,” she captioned the post.

getty images

Ora was joined at Thursday’s event by stars like Sienna Miller, who wore a sheer bedazzled Fendi Spring/Summer 2023 couture gown layered over nothing but a white thong; Kathryn Newton, who sported a jewel-covered white Antonio Grimaldi Spring/Summer 2023 couture dress; and supermodel Kate Moss, who took a completely different approach to the gala’s dress code by arriving in a skin-tight black column dress.