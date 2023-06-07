Rita Ora’s Plaid Tweed Skirt Set Included Sky-High Mary Janes

Fashion is the name of the game.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on June 7, 2023 @ 11:36AM
Rita Ora and Husband Sydney Film Festival
Photo:

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

As the unapologetic queen of fire ‘fits (see: hot pants and braless sets and totally see-through vests), Rita Ora knows better than to deliver a demure look. Her latest out-there outfit? A head-to-toe plaid set that featured the most vibrant color combination that's perfect for summer.

On Wednesday, the singer attended the premiere of The New Boy at the 2023 Sydney Film Festival in a cropped plaid tweed Versace jacket. She paired the top with a matching miniskirt in the same cobalt blue and bubblegum pink pattern, giving off major Cher Horowitz vibes in the process, and accessorized with a smattering of silver rings. Rita finished the look by adding a bit more Versace to her evening ensemble with a pair of sky-high, patent leather Mary Janes and a black crossbody bag, and she styled her natural curls down with a middle part.

Rita Ora Versace Sydney Film Festival

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Beauty-wise, Ora opted for a simple glam, save for a sparkly lime green and pink eyeshadow with winged eyeliner.

Rita Ora and Husband Sydney Film Festival

Don Arnold/WireImage

Rita's other half, Taika Waititi, joined his wife at the Australian premiere and kept it modern with a sleek black suit paired with a Prada T-shirt. Diamond stud earrings, chunky white pearl necklaces, and a smattering of rings rounded out his look.

The couple's joint appearance comes just weeks after they hit a major milestone in their relationship by gracing their first cover together for Vogue Australia's May issue.

In the accompanying interview, Ora was quick to point out the cover's significance, as Sydney was actually the backdrop to the pair's early days of dating. “It does kind of close the story, it’s a really romantic way to do something for the first time together [and] a safe environment to just be ourselves,” she said.

