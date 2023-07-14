Rita Ora Just Wore the Most Confusing Pants, Ever

Are those ... knee belts?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 @ 01:42PM
Rita Ora
Photo:

MEGA/GC Images)

Rita Ora has never been one to be low-key. From barely there dresses that steal the spotlight to a not-so-low-key relationship, she knows that her place is front and center. To prove it, she stepped out today wearing one of the most head-scratching pairs of pants we've ever seen — and punctuated the outfit with a slogan tee straight from your Y2K fantasies.

While taking a stroll in London today, Ora wore a long-sleeved cropped black T-shirt emblazoned with "J'Adore Cowboys." In keeping with the cheeky western statement, she added fringed sleeves to the look and low-rise pants with a belly chain. But south of her waist, there was a second waistband (two, actually) near her knees, and what looked like another pair of pants, complete with belt details and distressing.

She finished the pants pants with chunky shoes and a smattering of silver rings. Stealthy black sunglasses and a big smile were also present and accounted for, because she's got reason to be super happy today.

Rita Ora

MEGA/GC Images

Ora is celebrating the release of her third studio album,You & I, out today. According to The Independent, the tracks were "written in the wake of Ora’s marriage to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi last year." It's her first album since 2018’s Phoenix and since that drop, she's earned 10 billion global streams and earned the distinction of holding the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist. She's also performed at the Oscars, the Vatican, and for President Barack Obama.

Earlier this week, Ora wore a fishnet dress that was just as eye-catching as today's slogan tee and beguiling bottoms combo. Ora and her bestie Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the Chiltern Firehouse for the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party and while both of them opted for LBDs, Ora's dress's open weave showed off her underwear set and belly chain. She finished the look with a choker and shimmering, crystal-covered ankle boots.

Related Articles
Dua lipa Puma
Dua Lipa's New Puma Campaign Remixes a Jersey for Real Life
Ryan Gosling attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall
Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Were “Confused” About Why He’d Want to Play Ken in ‘Barbie’
Chrissy Teigen crochet bikini top
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Crochet Bikini Top With the Most Unexpected Cover-Up
Katy Perry Wearing Double Denim
Katy Perry’s Canadian Tuxedo Included Bell Bottoms and a Matching Waistcoat
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Striped Linen Blazer Was Made for Summer
Irina Shayk Cannes
Irina Shayk's Teeny-Tiny Black Bikini Proved Basic Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss Welcomed Her Second Child With Joshua Kushner
Katie Holmes in Viaia Sneakers
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Look Included Hairy Platforms
Kendall Jenner FWRD
Kendall Jenner Lounged in the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bra and Matching Hot Pants
Jennifer Lopez "The Flash" premiere
Jennifer Lopez Just Proved You Can Wear White and Cream Together
Kourtney Kardashian IG Story
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Maternity Outfit Didn't Just Have a Belly Cutout
Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots