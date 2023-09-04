Rita Ora Elevated the Naked Dress With a Stunning Avant-Garde Element

We interrupt your Labor Day weekend activities to deliver you another totally sheer Rita Ora look — her latest in a series of barely-there outfits from her fashion tour de force in Venice.

On Sunday, Rita shut down the red carpet at the 2023 amfAR Gala wearing a completely see-through gown by Stéphane Rolland. For the star-studded event, the pop star sported a completely sheer dress, which showed off a nude cheeky bodysuit with a diamond belt underneath. And while naked dressing isn't particularly groundbreaking in and of itself, Rita’s additions of a huge, dramatic train and a white abstract sculptural element on the side of her gown made for an artful statement

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

She completed her show-stopping look with a pair of sky-high black platform sandals, a smattering of rings, and a diamond serpentine-shaped choker.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Beauty-wise, she wore her blonde beach waves down with a quadruple set of tiny face-framing braids and glittery tinsel for a sparkly twist. Shimmery silver eyeshadow and rosy cheeks rounded out her no-frills glam.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Earlier over the weekend, Rita made another stylish appearance, kicking off what might of been her most fashionable few days yet in Venice. She stepped out in the streets modeling a sparkly, see-through lace top with low-rise black leather pants and black peep-toe ankle booties. She topped off her all-black ensemble with a black leather trench coat, and accessorized with black shielded sunglasses, a coordinating handbag, and a chunky silver chain necklace.

