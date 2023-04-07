Rita Ora’s Itty-Bitty Leather Miniskirt Was Covered In Flames

Fire.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 @ 10:52AM
rita ora leather miniskirt instagram
Photo:

Instagram/rita ora

It’s no question that Rita Ora’s outfits have been on fire lately (see: totally see-through vests and the lowest-rise bikini bottoms), but she just took it to a whole new — much more literal — level with her latest photo dump, which was chock-full of faux fur, flames, and lots of leather.

On Thursday, the singer celebrated reaching the latter half of the week by sharing a dump of  OOTD snaps from a night out in Australia. Captioned, “The math is mathing 👯‍♀️🇦🇺,” the first slide gave followers a full-body look at her ‘fit, comprised of a knee-length leather Stolen Girlfriends Club trench coat (complete with a faux fur collar and wrist cuffs) layered over a simple black crop top and the tiniest leather miniskirt, also from the brand.

While the bottoms may have looked like any old leather skirt at first glance, a closer inspection (which Ora offered to her followers later in the carousel) revealed a built-in “Stolen” belt and stud flame detailing that wrapped around the skirt’s hem. Rita finished the look by adding a matching pair of knee-high black leather cowboy boots, oversized silver hoop earrings, and a smattering of silver rings. She wore her natural curls down with a middle part and opted for a simple glam, save for a dramatic black smoky eye.

rita ora sydney opera house instagram

Instagram/rita ora

Ora’s post comes amid a quick, week-long vacation down in Australia, which has included beach trips, delicious dinners, and (most recently) a trip to the iconic Sydney Opera House. Earlier this week, the singer shared a few photos from the excursion where she wore a light-wash Canadian tuxedo and a pair of knee-high boots.

“This was just magic thank you for everything @sydneyoperahouse and the beautiful orchestra I was in a trance!” she captioned the post.

