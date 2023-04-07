Rita Ora’s Itty-Bitty Leather Miniskirt Was Covered In Flames

It’s no question that Rita Ora’s outfits have been on fire lately (see: totally see-through vests and the lowest-rise bikini bottoms), but she just took it to a whole new — much more literal — level with her latest photo dump, which was chock-full of faux fur, flames, and lots of leather.

On Thursday, the singer celebrated reaching the latter half of the week by sharing a dump of OOTD snaps from a night out in Australia. Captioned, “The math is mathing 👯‍♀️🇦🇺,” the first slide gave followers a full-body look at her ‘fit, comprised of a knee-length leather Stolen Girlfriends Club trench coat (complete with a faux fur collar and wrist cuffs) layered over a simple black crop top and the tiniest leather miniskirt, also from the brand.

While the bottoms may have looked like any old leather skirt at first glance, a closer inspection (which Ora offered to her followers later in the carousel) revealed a built-in “Stolen” belt and stud flame detailing that wrapped around the skirt’s hem. Rita finished the look by adding a matching pair of knee-high black leather cowboy boots, oversized silver hoop earrings, and a smattering of silver rings. She wore her natural curls down with a middle part and opted for a simple glam, save for a dramatic black smoky eye.

Instagram/rita ora

Ora’s post comes amid a quick, week-long vacation down in Australia, which has included beach trips, delicious dinners, and (most recently) a trip to the iconic Sydney Opera House. Earlier this week, the singer shared a few photos from the excursion where she wore a light-wash Canadian tuxedo and a pair of knee-high boots.

“This was just magic thank you for everything @sydneyoperahouse and the beautiful orchestra I was in a trance!” she captioned the post.