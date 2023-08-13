Rita Ora Paired Her Lacy Bikini With a Bandana Worn as a Sarong

Vacation mode, activated.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on August 13, 2023
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Instagram

There is no article of clothing that's too small for Rita Ora — be it an underboob-baring bra top or a cropped beaded vest with nothing underneath, she'll wear it. And apparently the same goes for her swimwear. 

While bikinis are inherently tiny, Ora took things to the next level while wearing a brown bandeau bathing suit top with lacy crisscrossing straps and matching high-waisted bottoms with sarong that was one of the smallest coverups we've ever seen. Folding a bandana into a makeshift skirt, the singer was just barely able to tie the handkerchief around her waist. She accessorized with a beaded tote bag, gold jewelry, round tortoiseshell sunglasses, and the most chaotic pair of sandals imaginable, featuring leopard-print bottoms, massive gold floral appliqués, and pink rhinestone straps.  

Rita's blonde hair was worn down in undone beach waves, and she paired her bronzed skin with glossy pink lips.

"Swipe for a huge announcement and some bikini pics of me on holiday," Ora captioned her post, before ultimately revealing that she'll be performing "something very special" with DJ Joel Corry at Ibiza Rocks! next week.

Ora's other bikinis in the slideshow included an upside-down white two-piece paired with a gold belly chain, as well as a stringy pink swimsuit that was layered underneath a matching see-through crochet maxi dress. She pulled her hair back into a messy bun, and accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a charm-style belt that delicately dangled from her hips.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Instagram
