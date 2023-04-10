Rita Ora's Easter Sunday Outfit Included a Sheer Swimsuit Coverup With a Midsection Cutout

Along with giving us major vacation envy, Rita Ora has been filling our timelines with endless travel style inspiration, from her underboob-baring beaded vest to her super low-rise bikini. Ora celebrated Easter with another beachy Instagram roundup to show off her untraditional Sunday Best (which included a see-through swimsuit coverup).

On Sunday, the singer shared a photo dump documenting more images from her trip to Sydney, Australia. In the first slide, Ora posed on the beach wearing a black crochet long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline and teardrop-shaped midsection cutout layered over a matching bikini. She accessorized with long layered necklaces, chunky hoop earrings, and coordinating sunglasses.

Elsewhere in the roundup, Ora swapped her all-black look for a head-to-toe white outfit that included a long-sleeve shirt under a bra top, an ivory skort with a hip cutout, an oversized blazer, and thigh-high boots with a unique sculptural heel.

Rita Ora/Instagram

Other snaps in the gallery documented her sipping on an Aperol spritz, enjoying an ice-cream cone, and taking in a mountainous and oceanic landscape.

"This Easter 🐣 I did what I wanted - praising you like I should - April 19th," she captioned the Instagram, referring to her upcoming single "Praising You," which drops on Apr. 19. Last week, she gave followers a sneak peek at the accompanying music video, directed by her husband Taika Waititi.

"My new single PRAISING YOU featuring @officialfatboyslim out APRIL 19TH," she captioned the clip. "Directed by the incredible @taikawaititi THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO HELPED MAKE THIS HAPPEN!"

