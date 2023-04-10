Celebrity Rita Ora's Easter Sunday Outfit Included a Sheer Swimsuit Coverup With a Midsection Cutout At least it's hole-y. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 @ 11:03AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Rita Ora/Instagram Along with giving us major vacation envy, Rita Ora has been filling our timelines with endless travel style inspiration, from her underboob-baring beaded vest to her super low-rise bikini. Ora celebrated Easter with another beachy Instagram roundup to show off her untraditional Sunday Best (which included a see-through swimsuit coverup). On Sunday, the singer shared a photo dump documenting more images from her trip to Sydney, Australia. In the first slide, Ora posed on the beach wearing a black crochet long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline and teardrop-shaped midsection cutout layered over a matching bikini. She accessorized with long layered necklaces, chunky hoop earrings, and coordinating sunglasses. Rita Ora Wore a Sheer Top with an Even Sheerer Pair of Pants Elsewhere in the roundup, Ora swapped her all-black look for a head-to-toe white outfit that included a long-sleeve shirt under a bra top, an ivory skort with a hip cutout, an oversized blazer, and thigh-high boots with a unique sculptural heel. Rita Ora/Instagram Other snaps in the gallery documented her sipping on an Aperol spritz, enjoying an ice-cream cone, and taking in a mountainous and oceanic landscape. "This Easter 🐣 I did what I wanted - praising you like I should - April 19th," she captioned the Instagram, referring to her upcoming single "Praising You," which drops on Apr. 19. Last week, she gave followers a sneak peek at the accompanying music video, directed by her husband Taika Waititi. "My new single PRAISING YOU featuring @officialfatboyslim out APRIL 19TH," she captioned the clip. "Directed by the incredible @taikawaititi THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO HELPED MAKE THIS HAPPEN!"