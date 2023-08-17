Rita Ora’s Lime Green Sequined Cut-Out Dress is the Perfect Party Look For Summer

We'll take an ice-cold Lime-A-Rita, please.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on August 17, 2023
There’s no denying that Rita Ora’s wardrobe is a fashion feast for the eyes. From her short shorts and braless looks to her seriously sheer, underboob-baring getups, the singer-songwriter never misses. Case in point? Ora stole the show once again in Ibiza on Wednesday while wearing the ultimate party-ready look for the summer — which she perfected with a plethora of Y2K accessories.

While arriving at Ibiza Rock to perform with DJ Joel Corry, she wore the most eye-catching version of the biggest summer dress trend: a lime green crisscross halter dress covered in sequins and subtle keyhole cutouts. The slinky number was both flirty and fun and had a back slit revealing a pair of metallic sandals with leopard-print bottoms, gigantic gold floral appliqués, and fuchsia pink rhinestone straps. 

Ushering in Y2K vibes, Ora coordinated her dawn-to-dusk party dress with green transparent glasses. A smattering of colorful rings, charmed anklets, diamond heart-shaped hoop earrings, two chunky turquoise blue cuffs on one wrist, and a stacking of silver and gold bracelets on the other provided the finishing touches on her summer-ready look.

As for her glam, she paired her glowing summer skin with vibrant yellow and green-winged eye makeup and a glossy lip. She styled her blonde hair with voluminous beach waves and a middle part.

Rita's glamorous outing comes shortly after she posted a series of snaps in an itty-bitty lacy bikini. Enjoying her holiday, she relaxed in a brown bandeau bikini top with lacy crisscrossing straps and matching high-waisted bottoms. She teamed her summer suit with a coordinating makeshift bandana as a sarong, along with a beaded tote bag and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

